Belters improve to 6-1 in Kernels Collegiate League with 7-2 win over Hoots
Belters improve to 6-1 in Kernels Collegiate League with 7-2 win over Hoots

Normal CornBelters logo

NORMAL — Alex Steinbach drove in three runs and four pitchers combined on a seven-hitter as the CornBelters took a 7-2 victory over the Hoots in Kernels Collegiate League action Thursday night at the Corn Crib.

The Bobcats (2-4) faced the Gems (1-5) in late night action. See pantagraph.com for results.

Jack Gilmore took over for the Belters (6-1) after Blake Harseim opened with two hitless innings. Harseim walked three and struck out two.

Gilmore threw 3⅓ innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while fanning three. Joe Byers got two outs in the sixth and Michael Sebby wrapped up with a scoreless seventh.

Mason Burns suffered the loss for the Hoots (4-3). Steinbach's two-run single in the first scored Lincoln Riley and Trevor Minder to give the Belters a 2-0 lead.

Minder scored again in the third on Steinbach's ground out before Brant Vanaman came across on a passed ball. The Belters added another run in the sixth as Bobby Barnard's double plated Jack Schneider.

The Hoots scored two runs in the sixth on Braedon Blackford's double and Charlie Allison's infield single. Parker Mathieson delivered an RBI single and Schneider added a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh for the Belters.

PHOTOS: Kernels Collegiate League

