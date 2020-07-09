Belters improve to 6-1 in Kernels Collegiate League with 7-2 win over Hoots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Alex Steinbach drove in three runs and four pitchers combined on a seven-hitter as the CornBelters took a 7-2 victory over the Hoots in Kernels Collegiate League action Thursday night at the Corn Crib.

The Bobcats (2-4) faced the Gems (1-5) in late night action. See pantagraph.com for results.

Jack Gilmore took over for the Belters (6-1) after Blake Harseim opened with two hitless innings. Harseim walked three and struck out two.

Gilmore threw 3⅓ innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while fanning three. Joe Byers got two outs in the sixth and Michael Sebby wrapped up with a scoreless seventh.

Mason Burns suffered the loss for the Hoots (4-3). Steinbach's two-run single in the first scored Lincoln Riley and Trevor Minder to give the Belters a 2-0 lead.

Minder scored again in the third on Steinbach's ground out before Brant Vanaman came across on a passed ball. The Belters added another run in the sixth as Bobby Barnard's double plated Jack Schneider.