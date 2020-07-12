Big fourth inning lifts CornBelters to 8-3 win over Bobcats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The CornBelters broke up a scoreless game with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to an 8-3 victory over the Bobcats in Kernels Collegiate League action Sunday at the Corn Crib.

Trevor Minder, Alex Steinbach and Parker Mathieson each had two hits for the Belters (7-2).

Ryan Rhoda shut down the Belters the first three innings before getting knocked out in the fourth.

Kai Moody's single drove in Austin Simpson with the first run. Bobby Barnard was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded before Lincoln Riley's sacrifice fly upped the lead to 3-0.

Minder delivered a two-run double and scored on Steinbach's double. Barnard's two-run single in the fifth increased the Belters' lead to 8-0.

Jake McCaw delivered a two-run homer in the sixth for the Bobcats (3-7) to break up the shutout. Aidan Huggins, who had two hits, drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh for the final run.

Gabe Bierman started for the Belters and gave up one hit while striking out five in three innings. David Platt got the win, allowing two runs in three innings on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.