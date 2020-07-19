Billy Mote hits two homers as Gems turn back CornBelters in Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL — Billy Mote hit two home runs and drove in three runs as the Gems took a 7-3 win over the CornBelters in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action Sunday at the Corn Crib.
The win improved the Gems to 7-7 while the Belters fell to 8-5.
The second game Sunday between the Bobcats (5-8) and Hoots (6-6) wasn't completed by Pantagraph press time. Please see pantagraph.com for coverage.
Alex Steinbach's home run in the first gave the Belters a 1-0 lead.
It stayed that way until the Gems scored three runs in the fourth. Mote hit a solo homer before Jonathan Latham delivered a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded.
The Belters tied the game on Will Oberg's run-single single in the fourth and Kai Moody's infield single in the fifth.
Rocco Pascente's sacrifice fly plated Miles Simington in the sixth to put the Gems ahead, 4-3. Mote's two-run homer was followed by Robert Marinec's homer in the seventh.
Jared Beck threw 1.2 innings in relief to get the win. He gave up four hits and one run. Jackson Bronke got the final four outs for the save, striking out three.
The loser was Jackson Nichols, who went 2.2 innings in relief and gave up three runs, but only one earned.
Starter David Platt went 3.1 innings for the Belters. The only hit he gave up was Mote's first homer. Platt walked one and struck out five. Chase Gockel started and went four innings for the Gems, allowing three hits and two earned runs while walking one and fanning eight.
Because of a rainout last week the KCL will play on Monday with two games beginning at 5:30 p.m.
