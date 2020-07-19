Billy Mote hits two homers as Gems turn back CornBelters in Kernels Collegiate League

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Billy Mote hit two home runs and drove in three runs as the Gems took a 7-3 win over the CornBelters in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action Sunday at the Corn Crib.

The win improved the Gems to 7-7 while the Belters fell to 8-5.

The second game Sunday between the Bobcats (5-8) and Hoots (6-6) wasn't completed by Pantagraph press time. Please see pantagraph.com for coverage.

Alex Steinbach's home run in the first gave the Belters a 1-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the Gems scored three runs in the fourth. Mote hit a solo homer before Jonathan Latham delivered a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded.

The Belters tied the game on Will Oberg's run-single single in the fourth and Kai Moody's infield single in the fifth.

Rocco Pascente's sacrifice fly plated Miles Simington in the sixth to put the Gems ahead, 4-3. Mote's two-run homer was followed by Robert Marinec's homer in the seventh.

Jared Beck threw 1.2 innings in relief to get the win. He gave up four hits and one run. Jackson Bronke got the final four outs for the save, striking out three.