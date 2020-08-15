Cardinals beat White Sox in return from coronavirus outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Dexter Fowler helped St. Louis get off to a fast start in its return from a coronavirus outbreak, hitting a two-run single in a four-run first inning, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-1, on Saturday in the opener of a doubleheader.

Playing its first game since July 29, St. Louis looked much sharper than Chicago while improving to 3-3 on the season. Every other team in the majors had played at least 13 games coming into the day.

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright (2-0) pitched five innings of one-run ball in his second start of the year. Giovanny Gallegos then struck out the side in the sixth before John Gant finished the seven-inning game, a new rule for doubleheaders in the pandemic-shortened season.

Wainwright also recorded the team's previous win, beating Pittsburgh 9-1 on July 25. The Cardinals then dropped three in a row before a coronavirus outbreak shook up their roster and coaching staff, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization.

The White Sox finished with just three hits — two for Danny Mendick — and never recovered after Lucas Giolito (1-2) got off to a shaky start.