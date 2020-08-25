Giolito tosses season's first no-hitter as Chicago White Sox blank Pittsburgh

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.
With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel extended to catch Erik Gonzalez's slicing drive toward the line for the final out.
"I've been working for this type of game for a while now and it's really cool that we got it done," Giolito said.
An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.
Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito's way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates — Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.
The White Sox rushed toward the mound after the final out to celebrate Giolito's first career no-hitter.
Giolito was fully aware in the later innings what was at stake.
"After the seventh, six more outs, looking at who I was facing, became very, very, very possible," he said, "and then we were able to get it done."
Giolito said his approach never wavered.
"Just staying with the same, like, mental routine for every single pitch. One pitch at a time. Full focus, full execution, straight through the target," he said.
Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, previously by Washington's Max Scherzer in 2015.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson made a nifty play on a grounder by Bryan Reynolds up the middle in the seventh to preserve the gem. In the ninth, Gonzalez hit a liner that Engel, a fleet center fielder for most of his career, caught on the run at knee-high height.
"Yeah man, I think I got it," Gonzalez said. "With that at-bat, I was a little bit mad because I don't want to be part of history."
Giolito improved to 30-28 in his big league career. He made his debut with Washington in 2016, then was traded after that season to the White Sox in a package for outfielder Adam Eaton.
July 17, 1924: Jesse Haines
A relatively large crowd showed up at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis for the Cardinals' annual "Tuberculosis Day" game. Haines gave them a treat with a 5-0 no-hit victory over Boston. He remains second only to Stan Musial in Cardinals tenure. Haines was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1970.
Jesse Haines
Sept. 21, 1934: Paul Dean
A 21-year-old rookie, Dizzy's little brother allowed a first-inning walk in the second game of a doubleheader in Brooklyn (Dizzy won the opener on a three-hitter) but was otherwise perfect. "Once in a while," Paul said, "I've got to do something to top him." The final was 3-0.
The Dean brothers
Box score
Aug. 30, 1941: Lon Warneke
Warneke's gem came during the heat of a pennant race. He posted a 2-0 no-hit victory at Cincinnati that moved the Cardinals into first place in the National League. He faced the minimum of 27 batters. Three reached on two errors and a walk, but the splendid ground-ball pitcher erased all three runners with double plays.
Lon Warneke
Lon Warneke
Box Score
Sept. 18, 1968: Ray Washburn
Washburn completed the second half of one of baseball's more amazing footnotes on, when he fired a no-hitter and gained a 2-0 victory at San Francisco. The day before, Giants pitcher Gaylord Perry had pitched a no-hitter against the Cardinals a couple days after the Cardinals had clinched the NL pennant.
Box Score
Aug. 14, 1971: Bob Gibson
Gibson won 11-0 at Pittsburgh, striking out future Hall of Famer Willie Stargell for the final out. Gibson, the greatest pitcher in Cardinals history and also a Hall of Famer, called it "the greatest game I've ever pitched anywhere." Gibson was 35 and had all but given up hope of throwing a no-hitter. (BTW: There were no photographers sticking around to capture the end of Gibson's gem).
Bob Gibson
Gibson and Simmons
Box Score
April 16, 1978: Bob Forsch
Bob Forsch's first was a 5-0 victory against Philadelphia. There was some controversy involved when official scorer Neal Russo, a baseball writer for the Post-Dispatch, ruled a ball hit past third baseman Ken Reitz an error.
Bob Forsch
Box score
Sept. 26, 1983: Bob Forsch
Forsch has the distinction as the only pitcher in Cardinals history to throw two no-hitters. The second no-hitter was a clean 3-0 victory over Montreal. Both games were at Busch Stadium, the only Cardinals no-hitters thrown there.
Bob Forsch
Box score
June 25, 1999: Jose Jimenez
Jimenez became the first rookie pitcher in 17 years to throw a National League no-hitter when he gained a 1-0 victory over Randy Johnson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Phoenix. Jimenez, 25, allowed three baserunners, on two walks and a hit batsman, and both pitchers carried a shutout into the ninth inning.
Jose Jimenez
Box score
Sept. 3, 2001: Bud Smith
Talk about your one-hit (or should we say, no-hit) wonders, Smith, a rookie, would finish that season with six victories. He would win only one more game in the majors before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, for whom he never pitched.
Bud Smith
Box score
Washburn and Perry
