MLB roundup: Trout drives in 3 runs, makes diving catch as Angels top A's

Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland, 4-3, Saturday to snap the Athletics' nine-game home winning streak at Oakland, Calif.
The three-time MVP made a diving catch on Matt Olson's sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning, which had Angels reliever Ty Buttrey clapping his glove in gratitude. Buttrey got six outs for his second save.
Anthony Rendon extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak with their second victory in the last 10.
Matt Andriese (1-1) relieved starter Griffin Canning in the fifth and pitched 2⅓ innings for his first win with the Angels.
Ramon Laureano scored from first on a double by Olson in the fifth to make it a 4-3 game, but the A's didn't have a winning rally in them this time. Oakland had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Trout gave the Angels a quick lead against Chris Bassitt (2-1) with an RBI groundout in the first.
Pirates 12, Brewers 5: Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates pound the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh collected 14 hits for the second straight day, good enough for its first win streak since last September. Gregory Polanco had a home run and a double for his first two-hit game in 15 months. Colin Moran doubled three times, and Erik Gonzalez chipped in a two-run double in the seventh as the Pirates batted around against Milwaukee's suddenly vulnerable bullpen.
Pittsburgh's nine extra-base hits were a season high, and its run total matched the most surrendered by the Brewers this year.
Nationals 5, Marlins 4: The Washington Nationals' bullpen halted a Miami Marlins rally, retiring all seven batters in the first game of a doubleheader.
Kyle Finnegan (1-0) struck out Jorge Alfaro to escape a two-out, bases-loaded jam he inherited from starter Max Scherzer in the fifth to earn his first major league win. Tanner Rainey pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, and Daniel Hudson earned his sixth save with a perfect seventh.
While Scherzer labored for much of his outing, Miami didn't manage anything until Jonathan Villar's RBI single in the fifth and Matt Joyce's homer a batter later. Scherzer allowed the next four hitters to reach and was finally chased when Jesus Sanchez walked with the bases loaded.
Scherzer surrendered four runs while throwing 108 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. It was the third time in six starts the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed at least four runs.
Miami starter Daniel Castano (0-2) got only one out against four batters, allowing two runs. The Nationals increased the lead to 3-0 on Howie Kendrick's sacrifice fly in the third.
The Marlins' defensive sloppiness helped Washington score twice in the fourth. Kurt Suzuki and Josh Harrison opened the inning with consecutive singles, and Sanchez, a rookie, sailed a throw from right field well past third to allow Suzuki to score. Two batters later, Harrison scored when left fielder Corey Dickerson dropped Victor Robles' fly ball.
The Nationals played as the home team in the regularly scheduled opener. The Marlins will serve as the home team in nightcap, which was originally part of a July 31-Aug. 2 series in Miami postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that led to injured list stints for 17 Marlins players.
