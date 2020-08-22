MLB roundup: Trout drives in 3 runs, makes diving catch as Angels top A's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as the Los Angeles Angels beat Oakland, 4-3, Saturday to snap the Athletics' nine-game home winning streak at Oakland, Calif.

The three-time MVP made a diving catch on Matt Olson's sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning, which had Angels reliever Ty Buttrey clapping his glove in gratitude. Buttrey got six outs for his second save.

Anthony Rendon extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak with their second victory in the last 10.

Matt Andriese (1-1) relieved starter Griffin Canning in the fifth and pitched 2⅓ innings for his first win with the Angels.

Ramon Laureano scored from first on a double by Olson in the fifth to make it a 4-3 game, but the A's didn't have a winning rally in them this time. Oakland had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Trout gave the Angels a quick lead against Chris Bassitt (2-1) with an RBI groundout in the first.

Pirates 12, Brewers 5: Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates pound the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh.