Trevor Minder, Brant Vanaman lead CornBelters hit parade past Bobcats in KCL action

NORMAL — Trevor Minder hit a home run and drove in three while Brant Vanaman had four RBIs as the CornBelters erupted for a 17-6 victory over the Bobcats in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action Sunday night at the Corn Crib.
The Belters, who improve to 11-8, had 14 hits in the 5½-inning game. Austin Simpson added a two-run homer while Ethan Lopeland had two hits and two RBIs.
David Platt went the first three innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and four runs, three earned, while walking four and striking out four.
The Bobcats (10-10) were led by Jordan Libman with two hits and four RBIs and Dan Bolt with three hits.
The second game pitted the Gems (9-10) against the Hoots (8-10).
Hoots' Austin Cain camps under a pop fly during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots first baseman Braedon Blackford fields a ground ball during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots starter Nathan Hardman throws a pitch to a Bobcats batter during their Kernels Collegiate League game Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Bobcats' Keaton Rice dives back to first base as Hoots' Braedon Blackford awaits the throw during their Kernels Collegiate League game Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Bobcats starter Will Jackson pitches to a Hoots batter during their Kernels Collegiate League game Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots center fielder Ryan Vogel camps under a pop fly during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Bobcats' Jordan Veldman swings at a pitch during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Bobcats relief pitcher Jacob Gilmore winds up during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots' Ryan Vogel slides into third base safely as Bobcats' Ethan Copeland awaits a throw during their Kernels Collegiate League game on July 16 at the Corn Crib.
Bobcats first baseman Jake McCaw snags a pop fly during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots relief pitcher Brendan Short delivers from the mound during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Bobcats' Aidan Huggins holds off on a high pitch during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots left fielder Jeremy Gaines leaps but misses a catch during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots' Tyson Hays hits a foul ball during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots' Evan Hutson warms up his swing in the dugout during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Bobcats on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Hoots relief pitcher Will Dowell throws during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
Second baseman Sam Heaton, a Central Catholic High School graduate,
had two hits and three RBIs in the Hoots' 15-1 win over the CornBelters on Wednesday.
Bobcats' Ethan Copeland connects on a pitch during a Kernels Collegiate League game against the Hoots on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Corn Crib.
