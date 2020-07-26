You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Trevor Minder, Brant Vanaman lead CornBelters hit parade past Bobcats in KCL action
0 comments

Trevor Minder, Brant Vanaman lead CornBelters hit parade past Bobcats in KCL action

{{featured_button_text}}
Normal CornBelters logo

NORMAL — Trevor Minder hit a home run and drove in three while Brant Vanaman had four RBIs as the CornBelters erupted for a 17-6 victory over the Bobcats in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action Sunday night at the Corn Crib.

The Belters, who improve to 11-8, had 14 hits in the 5½-inning game. Austin Simpson added a two-run homer while Ethan Lopeland had two hits and two RBIs.

David Platt went the first three innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and four runs, three earned, while walking four and striking out four.

The Bobcats (10-10) were led by Jordan Libman with two hits and four RBIs and Dan Bolt with three hits.

The second game pitted the Gems (9-10) against the Hoots (8-10).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pitcher McCade Brown talks inspiration

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News