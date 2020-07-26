Trevor Minder, Brant Vanaman lead CornBelters hit parade past Bobcats in KCL action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Trevor Minder hit a home run and drove in three while Brant Vanaman had four RBIs as the CornBelters erupted for a 17-6 victory over the Bobcats in Kernels Collegiate League baseball action Sunday night at the Corn Crib.

The Belters, who improve to 11-8, had 14 hits in the 5½-inning game. Austin Simpson added a two-run homer while Ethan Lopeland had two hits and two RBIs.

David Platt went the first three innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and four runs, three earned, while walking four and striking out four.

The Bobcats (10-10) were led by Jordan Libman with two hits and four RBIs and Dan Bolt with three hits.

The second game pitted the Gems (9-10) against the Hoots (8-10).

