Heartland College athletics also put on hold until at least April 3

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will not play any athletic contests until at least April 3, associate director of athletics Luke Wing confirmed Friday.

"Last night (Thursday) the Midwest Athletic Conference athletic directors unanimously suspended our seasons through the end of March," Wing said. "Today the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) came out with their ruling through April 3."

The measures are being taken out of concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Heartland teams will continue to prepare for the possible resumption of games, according to Wing.

"In the meantime, we will continue to hold practice for our spring sports with strict guidelines pertaining to making sure we practice social distancing," said Wing. "The gym will be sanitized after any indoor practice. We will also limit any indoor practice to no more than 25 student-athletes."

Heartland's Fitness and Recreation Center will be closed through at least March 22, Wing said.

The Hawks' softball squad has a 6-2 record after defeating Onondaga Community College, 4-0, and Marshalltown Community College, 5-0, on Friday in Clermont, Fla.