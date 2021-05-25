His pitching coach inspired a Disney movie. Now this prospect is aspiring to reach MLB

He throws four pitches from a three-quarter delivery and a 98 mph fastball that brings comparisons to Aroldis Chapman. He is driven. As a kid, his parents let him stay up late so he could watch another elite lefty, Clayton Kershaw, pitch with the Dodgers. As a drafted player marooned by the pandemic in 2020, he set up his iPhone on a tripod in his yard and made videos of his pitching mechanics, so he could study his delivery.

In 38 career games for the Aggies, he compiled a 2.32 ERA with 178 strikeouts in 128 innings.

Then came draft day in 2020, with all the important people in his life gathered to share his big moment.

"It was a day I'll remember the rest of my life," Lacy said. "Despite COVID, we were lucky to have a decent gathering, lots of family, friends, coaches teammates at a location with the university. We got everyone tested beforehand and together for that big moment.

"I wouldn't say that moment I was drafted was disbelief, but there were a lot of emotions for sure. An extreme amount of joy, not just for me but for my coaches and support group happy to see somebody make it."