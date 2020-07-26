In pandemic year, Wrigley Rooftops give rare opportunity

Food options are scaled down, most coming prepackaged, and served by staff instead of the usual buffet. But there are plenty of drinks as well as hand sanitizer. And the view isn't bad, either.

The warning track from left to center is blocked by the bleachers, and the large video board cuts off deep center field. But most of the action is easy to see. And sounds that would normally be drowned out can be heard.

Cheers from the home dugout are audible. And the Cubs can hear the noise coming from the rooftops.

"I think the only thing I heard was the typical Ryan Braun boos (in Friday's opener)," manager David Ross said. "I think their own team booed him when he got announced yesterday; they want to make him feel right at home. He's a pretty good sport about all that."

For Jim Landini of Dyer, Indiana, seeing the empty stands from the rooftop is "very, very bizarre."

"My whole life, I played baseball," he says. "My whole life I've been coming to games. It's a lot less energy for the players. They're competitive. They'll keep playing."

Mostly a White Sox fan, Landini came with his wife who works in human resources for Advocate. He pitched for Robert Morris University in Chicago and goes to a handful of games on both sides of the city.