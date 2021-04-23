Jake Marisnick stars as Cubs pound Brewers for 4th straight win

CHICAGO — Jake Marisnick homered and matched a career high with five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Milwaukee Brewers 15-2 on Friday for their fourth straight victory.

Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez and Willson Contreras also connected for Chicago, which was coming off a three-game sweep of the New York Mets. Nico Hoerner had three hits in his first start of the season.

Marisnick, a reserve outfielder known mostly for his defensive prowess, had two hits and scored three times in his third straight start.

“I just stay ready,” he said. “I’m going to try to find a way to impact the game one way or another.”

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (1-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball in his first win of the season. He struck out six and walked one, bouncing back nicely after a rough start against Atlanta.

“I made better pitches overall,” he said. “I just need to continue down that road.”

Milwaukee had won three in a row. Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit consecutive homers in the sixth, but that was it for the Brewers’ offense.

Wong finished with three hits in his first game since April 8. He had been sidelined by an oblique injury.