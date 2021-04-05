Javier Baez is on the verge of free agency — and a big payday. The route to this point for the Chicago Cubs shortstop hasn’t been without challenges

Part of Baez’s development in becoming a star has meant learning how to handle not being in the Cubs lineup everyday. In 2016, he only started 97 of the 142 regular-season games he played in. Baez was used to being a leader and one of the best players on his teams growing up and as he came up through the Cubs minor-league system. Now he had to find a way to make an impact even if he wasn’t in the lineup.

“For me, it was hard because I couldn’t be out there with the other guys,” Baez said. “But I never got comfortable not starting the game. I was ready from the first inning on and I was inside doing cage work or moving my legs so I’d be ready to come in the game anytime.”

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and former catcher/now manager David Ross became mentors to Baez that year as he endured the new challenge. Heyward would point out to Baez all the ways he was helping the Cubs win games. Even if he was coming off the bench, Heyward told Baez: ”You aren’t a backup.”

“He’s like a freakin’ kid out there playing a grown man’s game,” Heyward said last month. “Playing for a living, yes. But he reminds us all why we started playing. He’s so special.”