Javier Baez still waiting for big payday, but signs of normalcy must precede his new contract: 'I'm not in a rush'

CHICAGO — The coronavirus pandemic placed baseball on a 3-month pause and created uncertainty in the financial world.
But Javier Baez doesn't seem worried about the lucrative payday that awaited him before the shutdown of spring training March 12.
Baez, the Chicago Cubs' prized shortstop, displayed the patience of a seasoned father in assessing his financial future.
"Obviously everyone wants to get paid," Baez said Thursday. "But we've got to wait for the right time. Each side is going to know what's right for each other. I'm not in a rush. Right now I'm worried about getting back to the field and playing the regular season and try to win this season that is going to be so weird.
"But with this (pandemic and shutdown) happening, it's going to change everything. It already changed 2020, and it's going to change the next two years."
Baez, 27, like fellow sluggers Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber, could become a free agent after the 2021 season — when the collective bargaining agreement expires.
But general manager Jed Hoyer, Bryant and Baez stressed that the world returning to normal is a greater concern, and the economic effects make finances uncertain.
"This is, without question, the most difficult time we've ever had as far as protecting those things," Hoyer said Tuesday.
Baez, who was projected to earn $10 million this season, was hopeful of resuming discussions once there is a semblance of normalcy. Baez's agents and the Cubs conducted negotiations up to the shutdown on March 12 and mutually decided it was best to table talks until they felt it was appropriate to resume.
"It's been really difficult with all this happening right now," Baez said. "We have a really good communication and have a relationship between me, the owners and my agent. When this (coronavirus) passes, I think we'll talk. Obviously we'll stay in touch and see what happens from here on with the season."
Baez had no thought of opting out of the 2020 season and has no regrets about not settling on an extension before the shutdown.
"I feel everybody is dealing with the same thing," Baez said. "Some got contracts, some don't. But I'm not in a rush. I'm just worried about the team right now and to win this year and see what happens.
"I have one more year in arbitration. They know me. I'm pretty sure every team knows me and knows what I can do. I'm not in a rush. I'll just see what happens this season, how it goes for me with these 60 games and be ready for next season. We'll see."
Baez spent the shutdown in his native Puerto Rico, alternating between his house and farm. Baez had the benefit of staying sharp by facing his brother-in-law, Minnesota Twins All-Star pitcher Jose Berrios, when he wasn't hitting in his personal batting cage at his farm.
"It was kind of scary," Baez admitted. "He throws too hard that early to be facing him, but we had fun. I know we're going to face him (the Twins visit Wrigley Field on Sept. 18-20). It was good for both of us.
"I got to catch him. It was great. I thought it would be hard, but catching the ball wasn't that hard."
Baez said he quarantined his entire family in Puerto Rico and admitted the new health and safety protocols will be challenging — especially keeping his distance.
"I'm close to my teammates, but we've got to keep our distance," Baez said. "It's really weird not shaking hands and not having people around you when you do your routine or (share) the batting cage, we can't do any of that."
Baez was amused by a sampling of the crowd noise piped into the public address system at Wrigley Field during the first two intrasquad games, including chants of "Javy, Javy."
"It was kind of funny to me, but the sound was weird to be playing with it," Baez said. "We're used to the sound of the fans and crowd. As long as it's similar, we're OK with it. We need something that doesn't bother us."
