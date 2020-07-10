Javier Baez still waiting for big payday, but signs of normalcy must precede his new contract: 'I'm not in a rush'

Baez, who was projected to earn $10 million this season, was hopeful of resuming discussions once there is a semblance of normalcy. Baez's agents and the Cubs conducted negotiations up to the shutdown on March 12 and mutually decided it was best to table talks until they felt it was appropriate to resume.

"It's been really difficult with all this happening right now," Baez said. "We have a really good communication and have a relationship between me, the owners and my agent. When this (coronavirus) passes, I think we'll talk. Obviously we'll stay in touch and see what happens from here on with the season."

Baez had no thought of opting out of the 2020 season and has no regrets about not settling on an extension before the shutdown.

"I feel everybody is dealing with the same thing," Baez said. "Some got contracts, some don't. But I'm not in a rush. I'm just worried about the team right now and to win this year and see what happens.

"I have one more year in arbitration. They know me. I'm pretty sure every team knows me and knows what I can do. I'm not in a rush. I'll just see what happens this season, how it goes for me with these 60 games and be ready for next season. We'll see."