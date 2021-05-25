Joc Pederson hits 2 home runs, while Nico Hoerner goes down with a hamstring injury in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates

Joc Pederson wore a wide grin as he trotted over third base and toward home for the second time Tuesday night at PNC Park.
The Chicago Cubs leadoff man continued his hot month with his first multi-homer game of the season in a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pederson hit both homers off Pirates right-hander Cody Ponce, starting with a solo shot to right in the third inning. His two-run homer in the fifth drove in pitcher Jake Arrieta, who reached base on his second hit of the season, and tied the score at 3.
Later in the inning, Javier Báez doubled and scored on Anthony Rizzo’s single that shot past charging second baseman Adam Frazier for a 4-3 lead.
The homers were Pederson’s third and fourth of the season, and he also doubled in the ninth. Entering the series, Pederson was hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a homer, eight RBIs and a .397 on-base percentage since May 4, when he came off the 10-day injured list after recovering from left wrist tendinitis.
“(Pederson) has some of the more consistent at-bats since he’s back,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “He’s using all fields, hitting the ball hard, pulling the ball hard. It doesn’t matter who is in there, righty, lefty, he seems to give you a pretty strong AB.
“He’s just found his timing. This is that playoff-type player that you see when he’s locked in. He looks really good right now and is swinging the bat as good as anybody.”
Pederson said it’s hardly the first time in his career he has surged from cold to hot, noting how he was demoted in 2017 by the Los Angeles Dodgers before going on a tear in the playoffs.
“You’ve got to do your best to stay out of the results because they’ll drag you in either direction,” he said. “You’ve got to stay even-keeled.”
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left in the sixth after suffering a left hamstring strain while trying to beat the throw to first on a bunt. Hoerner stumbled to the ground after crossing the base and held the back of his left leg. He walked off on his own but appeared to be in a lot of pain as he went into the clubhouse.
Hoerner is hitting .338 with seven doubles, nine RBIs and a .405 on-base percentage in 21 games. He already had one stint on the IL this month because of a forearm strain.
“Really tough to see,” Arrieta said. “He was very emotional, and rightfully so. He works tremendously hard, takes care of himself and prepares just as good as anybody that I’ve ever seen. So it’s tough to see.
“I feel bad for him, feel bad for our team. But we’ve shown the ability to have other guys step up and fill a role that’s necessary until guys like that get healthy, so hopefully we’re still able to do that.”
The Pirates got to Arrieta early with a two-run first inning. Frazier led off with a single, and Ben Gamel followed with a double. Frazier scored on a passed ball that got by catcher P.J. Higgins, who started in place of injured Willson Contreras, and Gamel made it home on Jacob Stallings’ single to left.
Will Craig made it 3-0 in the second after he hit a ground-rule double that bounced into the left-field stands and then scored on Gamel’s single to center.
But Arrieta settled in after that, retiring eight straight batters from the second to the fifth. He didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way in his five-inning outing. He allowed two earned runs on five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
“I don’t want to just keep the team in the game. I want to pitch better than that,” Arrieta said. “Tonight in the first, just made some mistakes, elevated pitches in the strike zone. They were able to take advantage of that. … Then it’s just minimize damage, keep the team in the game.”
The Pirates didn’t get another hit until Wilmer Difo doubled against Andrew Chafin to put runners on second and third in the seventh. But Chafin struck out Bryan Reynolds to end the inning.
Cole Tucker led off the ninth against Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel with a double to right and advanced when Craig flied out to right. But Kimbrel struck out Ildemaro Vargas, and Frazier grounded out to end the game.
It was Kimbrel’s 10th save of the season and the 358th of his career, moving him into a tie for 11th all-time with Troy Percival.
“Right now we’ve got a good mentality down there (in the bullpen),” Kimbrel said. “We’ve got a good game plan, each and every guy. We know how we’re going to attack each guy before we even get in the situation, and we’re attacking. We’re not trying to pitch around guys. We’re going at guys, getting guys in swing mode.”