Joc Pederson hits 2 home runs, while Nico Hoerner goes down with a hamstring injury in the Chicago Cubs’ 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates

Pederson said it’s hardly the first time in his career he has surged from cold to hot, noting how he was demoted in 2017 by the Los Angeles Dodgers before going on a tear in the playoffs.

“You’ve got to do your best to stay out of the results because they’ll drag you in either direction,” he said. “You’ve got to stay even-keeled.”

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner left in the sixth after suffering a left hamstring strain while trying to beat the throw to first on a bunt. Hoerner stumbled to the ground after crossing the base and held the back of his left leg. He walked off on his own but appeared to be in a lot of pain as he went into the clubhouse.

Hoerner is hitting .338 with seven doubles, nine RBIs and a .405 on-base percentage in 21 games. He already had one stint on the IL this month because of a forearm strain.

“Really tough to see,” Arrieta said. “He was very emotional, and rightfully so. He works tremendously hard, takes care of himself and prepares just as good as anybody that I’ve ever seen. So it’s tough to see.

“I feel bad for him, feel bad for our team. But we’ve shown the ability to have other guys step up and fill a role that’s necessary until guys like that get healthy, so hopefully we’re still able to do that.”