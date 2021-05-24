Joe West is about to set the major-league record for games umpired

Being one of the most polarizing figures in the game isn’t easy, and the record will be celebrated by some while others will use it as an example that umpires are accountable to no one.

West’s run-ins are legendary.

Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen once called him a “(bleeping bleep)” after being tossed from a game in 2010 for arguing a balk call against Mark Buehrle.

“Joe has been like that for a lot of years, and he’s always going to be like this,” Guillen fumed afterward. “I’m not going to change it, nobody is going to change it, but sometimes he thinks (bleeping) people pay to watch him (bleeping) umpire.”

After Buehrle was called for a second balk and dropped his glove in disgust, he also was ejected.

“He’s too worried about promoting his (country) CD,” Buehrle said later. “And he likes seeing his name in the papers a little bit too much instead of worrying about the rules.”

When West ejected former Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon during a game in September 2016, former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood tweeted about West: “We all know he sucks.”