Kindred: Baseball gods smiling broadly on White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes

The baseball popped high into the air behind home plate. Tom Murphy, a catcher in his seventh Major League season, positioned himself under it, discarded his mask, opened his mitt and plop … the ball hit the leather and fell to the ground.
“It happens,” you say.
Well, yeah. But …
Follow the game for any length of the time and you hear references to “the baseball gods.” They are said to be “smiling” when a line drive lands fair by inches for a game-winner, a smash up the middle goes straight into the pitcher’s glove, a bonehead baserunning play ends with everyone being safe.
That’s what the pop foul was. It had to be. Murphy likely thought he had it all the way. In reality, he had no chance.
The baseball gods are looking out for Yermin Mercedes, the 28-year-old early season sensation of the Chicago White Sox. Anyone else pops that ball up, Murphy squeezes it.
Mercedes?
His at-bat continued Monday night, ending in a walk.
The baseball gods are in full chuckle mode with Mercedes, slapping their knees, wiping tears from their eyes and gushing, “There’s our guy!”
Mercedes had one Major League at-bat last year, a groundout. No one noticed.
Now, he is hitting everything. He carried a .667 batting average into Tuesday night’s game at Seattle, going 12 for 18 in his first four big-league starts. No one in the modern era of baseball (since 1900) has had that many hits in their first four starts. His 8-for-8 to begin a season also was a record.
It is too early to declare this the year of Yermin Mercedes. It is fine to consider it the week of Yermin Mercedes, so the American League did, naming him Player of the Week earlier Monday.
A few hours later, he went 3 for 4 in a 6-0 victory over Murphy’s Mariners with a double, two runs scored and a walk that should have been an out. That’s how it is when the baseball gods take a liking to you … even when you’re bad, the result is good.
You can’t blame them for latching onto him. What’s not to like about a guy whose previous stops included the Dominican Summer League Nationals, Douglas Diablos, White Sands Pupfish, San Angelo Colts, Delmarva Shorebirds, Frederick Keys, Bowie Baysox, Winston-Salem Dash, Birmingham Barons and Charlotte Knights?
Beyond that, he is built less like golfing brute Bryson DeChambeau and more like you and me. Mercedes is 5-foot 11 and 245 pounds, a good bit of it untoned.
DeChambeau is a self-made sculpture with his scientific approach to bodybuilding, nutrition, workouts and golf. His muscles have muscles. Mercedes is the cleanup hitter on your slowpitch softball team, a mix of paunch and punch.
That is, a guy after our hearts.
A team with high expectations and the first-class broadcast duo of Jason Benetti and Steve Stone, the White Sox already were watchable. Mercedes adds to the experience, like free wings or fries in the bottom of the bag.
Late Monday night, after Baylor bludgeoned Gonzaga in a lopsided NCAA title game, Mercedes was there for us, doing his thing and, like Baylor, making us take notice. After a decade of bumpy bus rides, cheap hotels and dimly lit ballparks, he is in a place no one predicted: the spotlight.
How long this lasts is anyone’s guess. Mercedes could go the way of so many who have made a splash and then quickly washed out. Or, maybe he can be a productive big league player even after this unsustainable hot streak subsides.
There are a lot of variables … adjustments by pitchers, how he counters them, his work habits, his health. You can’t help but root for him, but it’s not up to us. Mercedes is in the hands of the baseball gods, who are smiling on him from ear to ear.
Maybe that’s enough.
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred