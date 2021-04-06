Kindred: Baseball gods smiling broadly on White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes

Beyond that, he is built less like golfing brute Bryson DeChambeau and more like you and me. Mercedes is 5-foot 11 and 245 pounds, a good bit of it untoned.

DeChambeau is a self-made sculpture with his scientific approach to bodybuilding, nutrition, workouts and golf. His muscles have muscles. Mercedes is the cleanup hitter on your slowpitch softball team, a mix of paunch and punch.

That is, a guy after our hearts.

A team with high expectations and the first-class broadcast duo of Jason Benetti and Steve Stone, the White Sox already were watchable. Mercedes adds to the experience, like free wings or fries in the bottom of the bag.

Late Monday night, after Baylor bludgeoned Gonzaga in a lopsided NCAA title game, Mercedes was there for us, doing his thing and, like Baylor, making us take notice. After a decade of bumpy bus rides, cheap hotels and dimly lit ballparks, he is in a place no one predicted: the spotlight.

How long this lasts is anyone’s guess. Mercedes could go the way of so many who have made a splash and then quickly washed out. Or, maybe he can be a productive big league player even after this unsustainable hot streak subsides.