Kindred: Even after all this, we still want baseball

If you love baseball, you want baseball. Most of us love it more than we want to admit. We feel empty without it. We shake our heads and wave our fists at the greed and pettiness of owners and players, especially during a pandemic. Still, we want baseball.
We say we don’t care if they play or not. One of us said so as recently as Saturday night. We curse the legitimacy of a 60-game regular season. We grumble about billionaires vs. millionaires and how they selfishly deserted us in a time of need.
Yet, we want baseball.
After three months of wrangling and sniping and finger pointing, baseball crawled out of bed Tuesday morning essentially back to what it agreed upon in March. The chance to retake the field with honor — that is, to do this right — has passed. The opportunity to play games and crown a champion has not.
So while we bemoan the hows and whys and who’s to blame, baseball will survive.
We don’t want to admit that. We vow to hold a grudge and give payback when, somewhere down the road, fans are allowed to attend games again.
We won’t go. We’ll do anything else. We won’t watch games on TV. We’ll flip on Andy Griffith reruns or binge watch Netflix or tune into The Last Dance over and over again.
It’s easy to say now, and on some level we mean every word. But if you love baseball, you want baseball, no matter how much the game has scarred and scorned you.
How do we know? We’ve been through this before. Maybe not a pandemic, but we have experienced anguish, frustration and betrayal from baseball on multiple occasions.
Those old enough to remember the work stoppage of 1981 (hand raised) will recall the anger and defiance we all felt. The season was interrupted for 50 days with a total of 713 games canceled. It resumed in August with a “second half” and ended with playoffs and a World Series won by the Dodgers.
We were fuming. How dare they take away our game! The next season, most of us were back to attending games and/or watching the “Game of the Week” on TV. And in October, standing room only crowds jammed into Busch Stadium and Milwaukee’s County Stadium for a fabulous seven-game World Series won by the Cardinals.
Baseball survived.
It survived something worse in 1994, when a work stoppage wiped out part of the regular season and the entire postseason. The billionaires and millionaires had managed to squabble away the World Series. It was baseball blasphemy, and no way would we ever forgive them.
“I’ll never attend another game.” How many times did you hear that? We heard it in coffee shops, at the water cooler, on news reports and at the dinner table.
Never is a long time. The ice began to thaw in September 1995 when Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games streak. It thawed further that October with Ken Griffey Jr.’s mad dash from first to home to beat the Yankees in the playoffs.
It was fully melted by 1998 when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa went on their record home run chase. The game pressed on, even though the messy steroid revelations that followed.
Stadiums did not sit empty. TV revenue did not dry up.
We wanted both to happen. We wanted to make it hurt. We vowed to do so. But if you love baseball, you want baseball. That is the hard truth.
So is this: there are hurdles to clear for this 60-game season and postseason to occur. The coronavirus remains a real threat. Even without fans, health and safety may preclude balls and strikes. As much as it angered us, all of the haggling over money and games may have been moot.
“Who cares if they play?” you say, “Not me!”
It is understandable. Of baseball’s transgressions against its fandom, this has been the most egregious in light of the pandemic.
Yet, by late July, there could be games to watch. And if you love baseball, you want baseball.
Even now.
