Kindred: Field of Dreams sparks shared new love: ‘Our’ White Sox

Use any word or phrase you prefer: smitten, head over heels, swept off my feet. This sexagenarian is in love.

Sexagenarian? As cool and risque as it sounds, it simply means you’re in your 60s. Yet, even as wrinkles grow deeper and aches turn to pains, you can find new love.

My wife is fine with all of this. She’s fallen hard as well.

Let me explain.

Last week, we tuned into the Field of Dreams game, the intersection of Major League Baseball, Hollywood, cornfields and Costner.

It was a marvelous production that took you back to your own favorite field … for me, a barnlot at my childhood home where a brigade of bicycles would show up and all-day play would begin. For those of you under 30, it’s called a pickup game.

Again, not as risque as it sounds.

They were good days in which, like the Field of Dreams, a home run would disappear into my father’s cornfield. The search for the ball often was successful. If not, the combine would find it in the fall.

What we discovered last Thursday was a gem in the here and now along our journey down memory lane. Disgruntled this season by her Cubs and my Cardinals, we stumbled upon our White Sox.

That’s right. We’re adopting them.

Call us fair weather fans, bandwagon hoppers. We’re not offended. Nor will we be deterred.

Thursday’s game had the drama of a Game 7, capped by a walkoff home run by White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson. NBC Sports Chicago announcers and White Sox fans for longer than a week call him “T.A.”

T.A. it is. We’re learning.

We tuned in Saturday and Sunday for the final two games of the series against the Yankees. They were tense and dramatic as well, with fans packed into Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field. It was a beautiful sight.

The series was the most fun we’ve had watching baseball all season, maybe in a couple of seasons. The White Sox lost two of three, yet won our hearts.

So Monday, as day inched toward night, we discussed viewing options. The Cubs at Cincinnati? Yawn. The Game Show Network (remember, we’re sexagenarians)? No thanks. The A’s at White Sox? Absolutely.

We were treated to two hits by “T.A.,” a glove ripping rocket off the bat of Eloy Jimenez, three hits including a homer from Luis Robert, some Michael Kopech heaters and, alas, a Liam Hendriks save.

Also, two hits from catcher Seby Zavala. Until Thursday, we’d never heard of him. Now, he is “Seby” at our house.

High above in the mid-August sky, Vernon Peplow is shaking his head. My uncle loved the White Sox, rooted for them until his last breath in 2006. He lived to see them win the 2005 World Series title, their first since 1917. In winter 2005, when a Chicago-based cable channel aired replays of the White Sox postseason games, he watched them again.

Now he’s watching us and no doubt wondering, “What took you so long?”

He’s right. We’re late to the party and offer no excuses. We simply weren’t paying attention while these young, energetic and entertaining White Sox were running away with the American League Central Division.

There was reason to believe it might not happen with a grizzled and occasionally grumpy 76-year-old in charge of youthful, exuberant hearts and minds. Yet it has, with Tony La Russa pulling strings and largely staying out of the way, allowing them to be who they are.

The result is a team that, with enormous talents Jimenez and Robert back from injury, is a feature attraction every time it takes the field. If we had a rating system in our living room, La Russa’s troops would get five stars.

That doesn’t mean they’ll win the World Series. But, barring something catastrophic, they’ll be a force in October.

We’ll be watching. We’ll cheer on our new shared love.

Our White Sox.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

