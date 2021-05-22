Kindred: Fifty years and counting, Bloomington’s baseball loss to Macon’s ‘Mod Squad’ lives on

It worked.

The main reason was a small but talented team that included sophomore right fielder Brian Snitker, now manager of the Atlanta Braves. There also was the element of surprise, thanks to Sweet.

“You didn’t know what he was going to do,” Spahn said. “He might not bunt, then he would hit and run. You just never knew what he was going to do.”

Neither team started its ace in the sectional final. Cooper and Shartzer each had pitched in semifinal wins, leaving BHS left-hander John Adams to go against lanky Macon curveball specialist John Heneberry.

Bloomington plated two runs in the first, but could not score again off the crafty Heneberry. Cooper relieved Adams in the fourth with the game tied at 2-2. Macon got a run in the fifth on an RBI double by Shartzer and held on.

The game’s final out came when Macon second baseman Mark Miller made a terrific play and narrowly beat Bloomington’s Mike Abfalder to the bag. In the book, Ballard describes how Miller continued through a hole in the fence and ran straight to the Macon bus.

Abfalder doesn’t recall the specifics of his groundout, but said, “I do kind of remember the guy running to the bus. We probably walked to the bus with our heads down.”