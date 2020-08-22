Kindred: GCMS sure to win every Friday night football game on WGCY this fall

What do you do if you’re the local radio station in a football town and there’s no high school football? You broadcast high school football anyway.
In a unique and effective audible, WGCY in Gibson City (106.3 FM) will air a lineup of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley “Greatest Games Ever Played” on Friday nights, beginning Friday when the 2020 regular season would have kicked off if not for the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be one game each Friday for 12 weeks. Two were no-brainers … the Falcons’ 2017 and 2018 Class 2A state championship victories. The rest is a mix of games from 2006 to the present, starting with a Sept. 1, 2006 contest at Tremont.
“Of course, we’re not going to put any losses on the air,” joked Gary McCullough, who founded WGCY in 1983 and remains its president and general manager. “Jamie Sexton rushed for 275 yards in that game. I already talked to Jamie and he said, ‘I’ll be sure to be listening.’”
Who can blame him?
McCullough credits his son, Frank, with coming up with the idea of celebrating GCMS’ football past. Part of the motivation was financial. Gary McCullough said the station stood to lose “a lot of revenue” after the fall season was postponed to spring by the IHSA.
“We kicked around several different things,” he said. “Of course, when you have two state champion teams in your town, it’s easier.”
Maybe, but not even McCullough, a Gibson City High School grad and a beloved member of the community, could have predicted how easy.
Station representatives went to their regular sponsors and advertisers and pitched the games as live broadcasts, asking, “Would you still sponsor these games?”
There was enough support to secure sponsors for the pre- and post-game segments as well as the commercial spots during the game. So while the games will be replays, the advertising and sponsorships within them will be new.
“We didn’t have one turn-down,” McCullough said. “It really says a lot for the community. Some of them said that with the pandemic, it makes you feel good (to sponsor the games). They want to see the radio station do well, just like any retail business.”
WGCY is a hallmark of Gibson City, managing to succeed in an era the odds are against a station of its size surviving. McCullough will tell you, “There’s not many of us left, these little, independent stations. They’re all being bought up.”
WGCY is very much a family effort, with McCullough’s wife, Debra, daughter, Ashley, and son Frank joining him in integral roles.
McCullough has seen other small towns “lose the local aspect” when radio stations go away or are gobbled up. That’s why being able to give GCMS fans a local game every Friday is so satisfying, even if that game occurred 14 years ago, or 11, or merely two or three.
“Again, the success helps, but Friday nights a lot of people don’t go to the games because they want to listen to them on the radio, which makes us feel good,” McCullough said.
“You can go around town an hour before home games and people are on their driveway with their grill and having parties. We’re hoping we can substitute a little bit of what the real thing was, the real deal.”
The “Greatest Games” broadcasts are largely thanks to station engineer Tom Benefiel, who also was engineer for the games when they aired live. Benefiel went back through the original broadcasts and took out all of the old commercials to allow for the new spots.
“It’s been pretty time consuming for him,” McCullough said.
Benefiel was up to the task. He came through. There has been a lot of that over the past two years while McCullough battled serious health issues.
McCullough suffered a heart attack in August 2018. He had another two months later which, he can say now, “saved my life.”
How?
While treating him for his second heart attack, doctors discovered McCullough had colon cancer. He underwent two cancer surgeries, the most recent in August of last year.
Today, he is back on the air two mornings a week and was looking forward to doing play by play for Friday’s football season opener. He’s hopeful he’ll get that opportunity in the spring.
“I lost about 130 pounds,” McCullough said. “It’s not exactly the good way to lose weight that you want, but I’m trying to get my strength back. My voice is even a little bit weaker, but I’m trying to work that back. If they’d had games (this fall), I think I could have done it.”
No doubt he would have. McCullough is a Falcon at heart. Listeners identify with his passion, loyalty and hometown pride.
They eat it up when it’s live, but it’s also fun to relive. In a fall without football, GCMS is guaranteed to go 12-0.
WGCY wins as well.
