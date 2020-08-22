Kindred: GCMS sure to win every Friday night football game on WGCY this fall

Who can blame him?

McCullough credits his son, Frank, with coming up with the idea of celebrating GCMS’ football past. Part of the motivation was financial. Gary McCullough said the station stood to lose “a lot of revenue” after the fall season was postponed to spring by the IHSA.

“We kicked around several different things,” he said. “Of course, when you have two state champion teams in your town, it’s easier.”

Maybe, but not even McCullough, a Gibson City High School grad and a beloved member of the community, could have predicted how easy.

Station representatives went to their regular sponsors and advertisers and pitched the games as live broadcasts, asking, “Would you still sponsor these games?”

There was enough support to secure sponsors for the pre- and post-game segments as well as the commercial spots during the game. So while the games will be replays, the advertising and sponsorships within them will be new.

“We didn’t have one turn-down,” McCullough said. “It really says a lot for the community. Some of them said that with the pandemic, it makes you feel good (to sponsor the games). They want to see the radio station do well, just like any retail business.”