Kindred: It shouldn't, but it matters more when bad things happen to your team

The honest answer is it hits home because it is the Cardinals and it is, among others, Molina and DeJong. That is not something to be proud of … just reality.

Molina and DeJong released statements Tuesday saying they became infected even though they followed MLB protocol. Other players to test positive were infielders Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo and pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley. The other infected player has declined to allow the team to reveal his identity.

The players were among 13 people to test positive in the Cardinals traveling party. The outbreak has not risen to the level of the Marlins, who had 21 positive tests (18 players), but is significant and makes you wonder if more teams will have outbreaks as the abbreviated 60-game season continues.

The NBA and NHL successfully resumed play by creating bubbles for their teams and personnel: the NBA in Orlando, the NHL in Toronto and Edmonton. There is no “bubble” in MLB, which is why its season could burst prematurely.

For now, the question is whether the Cardinals can return Wednesday as hoped to St. Louis and take on the Cubs this weekend at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will need another day of negative tests and multiple roster moves for that to happen.