Kindred: JoAnn Bowers proves at 84 she still has plenty of golf game left

Admittedly weary by then, Bowers sank the putt. It led to a “chip-off,” and when Bowers’ chip was closer to the pin than Biggs, 84 had bested 18.

“I think I was just as shocked as she was, if not more, that she made that putt,” said Biggs, a Normal Community grad who will play golf at Central College in Pella, Iowa. “It just shows she’s a fighter and a competitor and I love that spirit about her.

“She definitely motivates me. Hearing her talk about how she works out every day and seeing she has the strength to come out and play with everyone really makes me excited.”

Biggs is the youngest of the association’s 60-plus members. Bowers is the oldest and realizes “you don’t see many 80-year-olds on the golf course.”

She feels fortunate to still be getting her swings, especially this year with Biggs, University of Evansville golfer Allison Enchelmayer and former Illinois State golfer Kiley Specht playing in the Crestwicke association.

“I love playing with these kids. I really do,” Bowers said. “The three of them, their personalities, you just have to love them. Mackenzie is such a good kid.”