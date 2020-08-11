Kindred: Normal West graduate Jordan Comadena back in bullpen for Pittsburgh Pirates

If the 34-year-old Comadena ever took that for granted, he doesn’t now. Nor do the players and coaches on his team and others in this 60-game season. Getting on the field requires diligence and discipline away from the diamond. It always did, but never like this.

As a Tier 1 member of the Pirates’ traveling party, Comadena is tested for COVID-19 every other day. There is a home screening app with questions, etc., to fill out each morning and a similar screening daily at the ballpark. On testing days, he also provides a sample for a saliva test.

“Then you go on with your day,” Comadena said. “You just work a day at a time and try to keep the bubble tight and be mindful of what you’re doing, where you’re doing it, who you’re doing it with.

“Our strength and conditioning and health and training teams are really diligent and on us about wearing the mask, wearing gloves. The strength guys are good about wiping stuff down and monitoring the number of people who are in there (weight room, training room).”