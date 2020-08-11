Kindred: Normal West graduate Jordan Comadena back in bullpen for Pittsburgh Pirates

Jordan Comadena calls fashion and design “a side passion” and “a hobby of sorts.” So when Comadena’s No. 1 passion was put on hold for four months, he developed and introduced a line of apparel called BriteBlack.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” he said.
It seems to be catching on, which is fitting in light of Comadena’s regular gig. Tuesday morning, he was mailing out orders that had been placed online.
“It will be a lot of fun to play with in the offseason,” he said.
To have an offseason, you must have a season. And after seeing the Major League Baseball season pushed back to late July by COVID-19, Comadena is in the midst of his fifth year as bullpen catcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hired for home games only in 2016, the former Normal West High School, Purdue University and minor-league catcher is in his fourth year of being a full-time staffer. While baseball during a pandemic is different, it is baseball.
For a baseball junkie, that’s enough.
“It’s always nice to be at the ballpark,” Comadena said. “It’s good to be around the guys. Everybody was certainly missing everything that goes with baseball … the camaraderie and just doing what you love to do.”
If the 34-year-old Comadena ever took that for granted, he doesn’t now. Nor do the players and coaches on his team and others in this 60-game season. Getting on the field requires diligence and discipline away from the diamond. It always did, but never like this.
As a Tier 1 member of the Pirates’ traveling party, Comadena is tested for COVID-19 every other day. There is a home screening app with questions, etc., to fill out each morning and a similar screening daily at the ballpark. On testing days, he also provides a sample for a saliva test.
“Then you go on with your day,” Comadena said. “You just work a day at a time and try to keep the bubble tight and be mindful of what you’re doing, where you’re doing it, who you’re doing it with.
“Our strength and conditioning and health and training teams are really diligent and on us about wearing the mask, wearing gloves. The strength guys are good about wiping stuff down and monitoring the number of people who are in there (weight room, training room).”
The protocol is especially tight on the road. Comadena said the Pirates are “locked down” at the hotel, with meals prepared at the hotel or catered in. A game day typically finds him going downstairs for breakfast, returning to his room to work/watch video, going to lunch, returning to his room, going to the ballpark and then returning to the hotel.
Rinse and repeat.
“They’ve made it so you don’t have to leave (the hotel), and I don’t,” Comadena said. “The players understand what’s at stake. Everybody is making sacrifices and it’s just a couple of months. It is what it is.”
Comadena’s responsibilities go beyond catching in the bullpen. He also helps the Pirates’ “Performance Team” with various tasks and assists in coaching the catchers under the lead of quality control coach Glenn Sherlock.
Comadena said Sherlock has “given me some freedom” to work more closely with the catchers, one of whom, like Comadena, has Bloomington-Normal ties.
Jacob Stallings, 30, is the son of former Illinois State basketball coach Kevin Stallings, who was at ISU from 1993-99.
“We have a great relationship,” Comadena said. “One of the first things I talked to him about when I met him (in 2016) was, ‘I’m from Normal, Illinois and I grew up going to your dad’s basketball camp.’ He got the biggest kick out of that. What a small world.
“He is a pleasure to work with. He’s an excellent defensive catcher who has really put in a lot of hard work, especially in the last year or so. His ability to raise his level of play is a testament to his work ethic and his diligence.”
Comadena relishes seeing that growth. His goal is to one day fill a quality control role like Sherlock or be a bullpen coach, where he could work closely with pitchers and also be responsible for the catchers.
For now, he is thankful to be back in uniform and in big-league stadiums, even if they are empty. Baseball is baseball. It never goes out of style.
And Comadena is all about style.
PHOTOS: Randy Kindred's top 5 games
Former Pantagraph Sports Editor Randy Kindred's top five games
We’ve heard about perfect games in baseball, softball. A pitcher who fires a complete game without allowing a baserunner is said to be perfect.
When Doug Higgins burst onto the University of Illinois football scene in 1987, then-Illini coach Mike White referred to the freshman walk-on …
Pinch hitting in the dead of winter? That was the situation I found myself in on Jan. 22, 1989, and that twist of fate led to the No. 3 pick o…
Gary Johnson had been counting down the days until his son’s senior football season at Central Catholic High School. When the Bloomington dent…
Rickey Jackson, playing with a heavy heart, went out and delivered a heart-pounding performance in the 1990 Missouri Valley Conference Basketb…
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!