Kindred: 'Providing opportunities' part of IESA job that retiring Steve Endsley will really miss

The framed poster in Steve Endsley’s office has OPPORTUNITY spelled out below a photo of an empty, rustic basketball court. Light from a window shines onto the hoop. Underneath are the words: You Always Miss 100% Of The Shots You Don’t Take.

It is a motivational poster many of us have seen. Endsley sees it every day in his role as executive director of the Illinois Elementary School Association. Positioned across from his desk, he can’t help seeing it.

That is by design.

“In my mind, that’s what we are supposed to do at our level of play,” Endsley said. “It’s not just the teams that win. It’s providing opportunities for kids to participate in education-based activities.”

Endsley has presented plenty of championship trophies, plaques and medals in 32 years with the IESA, the past 24 as executive director. He embraces the joy that brings to the recipients.

But again, “It’s not just the teams that win.” It is much deeper, says Endsley, who announced this week he will retire at the end of the school year.

Allow him to explain, in words from his heart to your eyes.