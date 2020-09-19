Kindred: 'Providing opportunities' part of IESA job that retiring Steve Endsley will really miss

The framed poster in Steve Endsley’s office has OPPORTUNITY spelled out below a photo of an empty, rustic basketball court. Light from a window shines onto the hoop. Underneath are the words: You Always Miss 100% Of The Shots You Don’t Take.
It is a motivational poster many of us have seen. Endsley sees it every day in his role as executive director of the Illinois Elementary School Association. Positioned across from his desk, he can’t help seeing it.
That is by design.
“In my mind, that’s what we are supposed to do at our level of play,” Endsley said. “It’s not just the teams that win. It’s providing opportunities for kids to participate in education-based activities.”
Endsley has presented plenty of championship trophies, plaques and medals in 32 years with the IESA, the past 24 as executive director. He embraces the joy that brings to the recipients.
But again, “It’s not just the teams that win.” It is much deeper, says Endsley, who announced this week he will retire at the end of the school year.
Allow him to explain, in words from his heart to your eyes.
“I get goosebumps when I see a student get into a basketball game with 15 seconds to go and he or she gets a chance to play and shoot a shot and it goes in,” Endsley said. “I’m rooting for that ball to go in. Or, a kid who finishes near the end of the state cross country meet, but there are 5,000 people at a single meet, much larger than they’ve ever run in front of, and they’re getting cheered coming down the stretch.
“To see those kinds of things and know that all of the hard work that went into planning and organizing so that every student-athlete at that event is going to get a chance, those are the things I feel really good about.”
We all should. And you should know this: It doesn’t happen everywhere.
Illinois is the only state with a junior high activities association separate from its high school association. Other states that offer junior high/middle school state competitions do so under their high school association’s umbrella.
And some states, Endsley points out, “Don’t do anything in terms of state activities for junior high schools.”
That reality adds to Endsley’s appreciation for his time at the IESA. It has become his life’s work after joining the association in 1988 as the first-ever assistant director to then-executive director Bob Gatrell.
Endsley saw early on that for the association to expand and offer more activities, it would need more personnel. When he succeeded Gatrell as executive director in 1996, that was his early focus: convincing the IESA Board of Directors of the need for additional administrators and support staff.
“It wasn’t a real tough sell,” Endsley said. “They saw that. They knew that. They were all on board. My board has been so supportive. But it took a little time. There were still four of us (two administrators, two support staff) for my first three years as director.”
It was Endsley’s job to raise revenue and reduce expenses in order to pay for the new positions. Activities were added or existing ones expanded to help increase revenue from postseason competitions. Merchandising was another source of revenue.
In time, the payroll grew to include four administrators, four support staff and a technology position.
“That just fueled the growth,” Endsley said. “It meant we were able to do things the right way. The staff has done such a great job, both administrative and support staff. I really believe it is because of their work we have succeeded because we can do things.”
The hard truth is the IESA currently is unable to do as much. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and the IESA has felt the impact.
Cancellation of its state wrestling, volleyball and track and field competitions in the spring cost the organization roughly $400,000.
“That’s a lot of money for our association,” Endsley said. “To that end, one of the fallouts of that is I have lost two administrators who I am not able to replace right now.”
The biggest hit was the state track meet, held annually over two weekends at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria. The event includes nearly 6,000 athletes in all, with 5,000 to 7,000 fans in attendance each weekend.
Endsley and his successor, associate director Nicole Schaefbauer, are “trying to keep things going,” Endsley said.
“I don’t have the money to replace the two I’ve lost and I don’t know that I’m going to have the money,” Endsley added. “Right now I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel to have 5,000 people in attendance at a state track meet (next spring). We just don’t know what the future holds.
“I just hope somehow something changes. It’s not the way I envisioned my career would end with us having zero (state) activities and possibly out of money and reduced staff and those things. But in many ways we’re no different than a business that has lost revenue, whether it be a restaurant or a merchandise business or a craft business. We may be a non-profit, but we still have to have income to survive and right now our income does not look promising. We are literally living off our reserves and right now, there is no future to replenish the reserves.”
Endsley, 62, is saddened most by the reality the pandemic is limiting opportunities for junior high/middle school students. Sports have had to be condensed and postseason events limited to regional and sectional levels.
The impact goes beyond athletics. The IESA also sponsors non-athletic state competitions such as speech, Scholastic Bowl and music.
The reality is some of the students the IESA serves will not compete in those activities or sports in high school. Their last competitive experience may be at the junior high level, which is why Endsley has pushed for more divisions and classes and activities over the years.
“We want to give as many opportunities as we can,” he said.
It all comes back to that for Endsley, who has the utmost confidence in Schaefbauer. She has been with the IESA for 20 years and is familiar with all aspects of the organization. Endsley said the IESA “will be in great hands with Nicole.”
As for Endsley, he will miss the relationships with school administrators, athletic directors, coaches, athletes and officials, who he called “an important piece to the interscholastic puzzle.”
He will miss the energy and pulse of state competitions, where he said of athletes who run onto a court or in a state meet, “Their hearts are pounding as if they are playing in the World Series or Super Bowl or the NBA Finals.”
He will miss “the excitement of what the IESA has provided for literally hundreds of thousands of students over the years.”
“The IESA is going to continue,” Endsley added. “Just as schools continue when a superintendent changes, this place will continue to do well because of the people who help make it go. It will survive, just like it should. I’ve just been fortunate to be a part of it."
