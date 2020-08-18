Kindred: Remembering Darrell Kehl, a member of Bloomington-Normal softball royalty

Playing and managing in an era when men’s fastpitch softball was king, Darrell Kehl had a regal presence. He was all-state as a player, all in as a manager and all class as a person.
For proof, here are words from radio royalty, Art Kimball, in a 1980 WJBC commentary after Kehl stepped down as manager of the Bloomington Hearts.
“We just hope the successor has the class that Kehl possessed .. and the judgment,” Kimball told listeners. “Kehl has devoted summer after summer after summer to softball and to building a powerful ballclub that can, and has, played with the world’s finest teams.”
The days of popping mitts and packed stands at Bloomington’s O’Neil Park are gone. They aren’t coming back. That doesn’t detract from what Kehl and others did to create them.
His death last week at 78 was a blow to those who competed with Kehl and/or played for him. Bill Kennedy did both.
Kennedy knew Kehl as well as anyone. Their softball bond began as youths playing for the Silver Leaf 4-H team. Later they were together with the Laesch Dairy junior squad, then Laesch Dairy, GMC Trucks, Ebach Reality and the Hearts.
How connected were the two? They were born on the same day: Jan. 24, 1942.
“He was just such a likeable guy,” Kennedy said. “He loved to have a good time. He played hard. He worked awfully hard. When we were on softball road trips, he would spend most of his time in the (hotel) room studying. That’s really kind of unusual.”
It explains Kehl’s professional rise through the State Farm Insurance ranks from an electronic data processing specialist to vice president of systems, overseeing the department in which he began.
The attributes that made him a terrific teammate and leader on the diamond translated well to the workplace. Social media has been filled with tributes from those who worked with or for Kehl at State Farm.
That doesn’t surprise Jim Collins, whose family was very close with Kehl’s while growing up in Towanda.
“He was an outstanding leader for his family, and family was an important word to him,” Collins said. “It wasn’t just his family. The softball team was a family and his work was a family. That’s what made him a great leader.
“He treated everybody like family. People wanted to do great things for him because he treated you like family.”
A member of the Illinois Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame, Kehl’s softball family included Marv Detloff. The two played side by side in baseball at Normal Community High School, Detloff graduating in 1958 and Kehl in 1959.
Like Kennedy, Detloff also played softball with and later for Kehl before retiring as a player in 1979.
“No. 1 he had a high IQ. He was a very smart guy,” Detloff said. “Mentally, he was always in the game. He was an intense competitor and a really solid player.
“He was easy to play for. I thought the way he handled his players was extremely good. He really related to his players, whether it was me, who spent my whole career with him, or some of the new kids who came in.”
Kehl set the bar high in regard to fun and, at the same time, focus. It is a delicate balance, but he seemed to have a knack for balancing a few cold ones with the guys and getting the best out of them.
Kennedy will tell you there was no “rah-rah” in Kehl, just more of an understated expectation.
“He led by example,” Kennedy said. “When you played ball with him, he demanded that you play hard. He didn’t say anything too much like that, but you just got that feeling.”
There’s also this:
“You weren’t going to outwork him, whether on the job or on the ball field,” Detloff said. “He was going to give you his all. He wasn’t going to walk away from anything saying, ‘Wow, I wish I had worked a little harder at it.’ You would never catch Darrell dogging it.”
That said, Kehl had limits to what he would do on a softball field. Kennedy, a standout pitcher, found that out one night in Towanda. Injuries left the team short on catchers, so Kehl, an all-state first baseman, decided he would catch … something he had done early in his career.
“The first or second pitch got fouled off and clipped his ear,” Kennedy said, laughing. “He went back to first base real quick.”
Off the field, he was always there when needed, especially for his wife, Karen, their daughter, Jami, and their two granddaughters. He also was there for Jim Collins when Collins’ son, Michael, was injured in a 2014 car accident that ultimately claimed his life.
“I can remember Darrell and Karen being with me and walking me down to the hospital room the first time I had seen Michael since the crash,” Collins said. “It was a very difficult period.
“Afterward, we were at Lake Bloomington and I remember Darrell putting his arm around me and giving me some good advice. He said, ‘Jim, if you’re struggling, talk to him. He can hear you.’ It was good advice and I’ve done that often.”
Collins and his siblings considered Kehl their second father. Jeff Collins, Jim’s younger brother, said Kehl is the reason he is a Los Angeles Dodgers fan and is working at State Farm. He called Kehl “the epitome of what a leader is.”
Asked if Kehl would belong on a Mount Rushmore of Bloomington-Normal softball, he replied, “I would put him up there with Kenny Reeser and CJ Stolfa. Darrell kind of took GMC Trucks to that higher level. He and Reeser combined to say, ‘Hey, let’s take this to the next level.’ That’s when they started traveling more and playing a lot more of the national level teams.”
It was a grand time for the team and for the game Kehl loved. He was loyal to it.
And royal in it.
