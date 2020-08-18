Kindred: Remembering Darrell Kehl, a member of Bloomington-Normal softball royalty

Like Kennedy, Detloff also played softball with and later for Kehl before retiring as a player in 1979.

“No. 1 he had a high IQ. He was a very smart guy,” Detloff said. “Mentally, he was always in the game. He was an intense competitor and a really solid player.

“He was easy to play for. I thought the way he handled his players was extremely good. He really related to his players, whether it was me, who spent my whole career with him, or some of the new kids who came in.”

Kehl set the bar high in regard to fun and, at the same time, focus. It is a delicate balance, but he seemed to have a knack for balancing a few cold ones with the guys and getting the best out of them.

Kennedy will tell you there was no “rah-rah” in Kehl, just more of an understated expectation.

“He led by example,” Kennedy said. “When you played ball with him, he demanded that you play hard. He didn’t say anything too much like that, but you just got that feeling.”

There’s also this: