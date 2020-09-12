Kindred: Teron Fairchild taking lessons from EPG playing days into his music

In theory, you leave high school sports behind when your eligibility runs out. In reality, if you are lucky, they never really go away.
If you are among the most fortunate — and Teron Fairchild believes he is — you take them with you everywhere you go.
They follow Fairchild to his classes at Olivet Nazarene University, where he is a 20-year-old sophomore majoring in marketing with a minor in theater. He feels their presence in his role as a traveling worship leader for churches and youth events.
Most of all, he carries them to a keyboard, microphone and studio in pursuit of his dream of being a professional musician, singer and songwriter.
You may remember Fairchild as the senior point guard on El Paso-Gridley High School’s 22-10 regional championship basketball team in 2019. Or, as an all-conference baseball player who was on the Area squad for the 2019 Pantagraph All-Star Game.
His passion is music now, and he has started on a good note … a series of them, actually.
Fairchild has recorded a song called “Mr. Genie” that he co-wrote and co-produced with Bloomington-Normal artist Leah Marlene. It was released Sept. 4 and is available on all streaming platforms.
Listen to it. You’ll like it. But what does it have to do with sports?
Everything really.
“I learned through sports that the glory and success comes behind the scenes and not directly in the eyes of everyone,” Fairchild said. “What you learn from sports is that sometimes to get where you want to go in life, you have to dig deep in the moments when nobody’s looking. I learned how to work my tail off with the things that not everybody saw to have success in my sports. That’s carried over to outside of sports.
“I started with the idea of a song that I recorded as a voice memo of me singing in my car with no instruments. Now it is a fully produced song that’s out everywhere. The making of that song, the process, the grind and the behind-the-scenes inglorious times in my bedroom studio have paid off phenomenally.”
Fairchild “trained” for such a work regimen in gyms and on baseball fields as a youth. His father, Tim Fairchild, was head basketball coach at Gridley High School before becoming the junior high athletic director at El Paso-Gridley.
Athletics were a natural draw for young Teron, whose older sisters, Marqui and Mattie, were standout athletes at EPG.
They also shared this with him: a knack for singing.
Teron Fairchild will tell you Mattie “has a very pretty voice,” and that Marqui “has probably the most beautiful singing voice I’ve ever heard.” Neither pursued a career in music, though little brother is certain they could have.
Teron grew up singing in church — “I was always in the choir,” he said — and was in the show choir at EPG. More than once he played a basketball game on Friday night and left immediately afterward for a Saturday show choir competition. He also took part in the fall musical each of his four years at EPG.
“I tried to have my feet in both camps (athletics and music) as much as possible,” he said.
Prior to his senior year of basketball, Fairchild decided he would pursue music after high school. It was liberating and motivating.
“It gave me extra incentive for me to be like, ‘This is it for me. This is my senior year. I really have to give it everything I’ve got because this is it,’” he said. “It was memorable not just because of the success and the fun of that, but because of how hard I made myself work and how I didn’t take anything for granted.”
It was a blueprint for building a music career. Fairchild describes his preferred genre as “alternative pop,” saying it differs from standard pop music because he is adding “my own twist of what I want it to sound like.”
His songwriting is rooted in his Christian faith, but …
“Instead of singing Christian music that would only appeal to Christians, I wanted to make music that anybody could listen to. And if it’s catchy enough, then people will listen to what it means,” Fairchild said. “As they do that, they’ll hear my values that are within it.”
It worked in “Mr. Genie.” Fairchild has received a lot of positive feedback from folks in El Paso, Gridley and beyond. Included was a text from his basketball coach at EPG, Nathaniel Meiss.
“He said his whole house was jamming to my song,” Fairchild said. “That was so funny to me because it was like all of my worlds colliding.”
Studying marketing and theater are designed to provide tools for promoting his music and the performance of it. The guy has a game plan, same as any coach or athlete.
Execution of it is underway and Fairchild has more songs in the works. He hopes to release them “sometime soon” with the help of his good friend Marlene, who he called “the fundamentals coach I’ve never had for music.”
He expects the journey to be difficult. He loves that about it.
“No song will ever be truly successful or meaningful without intense, methodical, thoughtful, inglorious preparation occurring in the eyes of only God and yourself,” Fairchild said.
High school sports taught him that.
It’s what makes them great.
PHOTOS: El Paso-Gridley graduate Teron Fairchild
