Kindred: Teron Fairchild taking lessons from EPG playing days into his music

They also shared this with him: a knack for singing.

Teron Fairchild will tell you Mattie “has a very pretty voice,” and that Marqui “has probably the most beautiful singing voice I’ve ever heard.” Neither pursued a career in music, though little brother is certain they could have.

Teron grew up singing in church — “I was always in the choir,” he said — and was in the show choir at EPG. More than once he played a basketball game on Friday night and left immediately afterward for a Saturday show choir competition. He also took part in the fall musical each of his four years at EPG.

“I tried to have my feet in both camps (athletics and music) as much as possible,” he said.

Prior to his senior year of basketball, Fairchild decided he would pursue music after high school. It was liberating and motivating.

“It gave me extra incentive for me to be like, ‘This is it for me. This is my senior year. I really have to give it everything I’ve got because this is it,’” he said. “It was memorable not just because of the success and the fun of that, but because of how hard I made myself work and how I didn’t take anything for granted.”