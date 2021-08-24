Kindred: The good life? For Hall of Famer Hal Chiodo, it’s being back in the game as Ridgeview-Lexington football coach

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The game had been in Hal Chiodo since birth. When your father is Frank Chiodo, former Illinois State standout quarterback and a Hall of Fame high school coach, football is in your DNA.

Yet, after serving as a North Central College assistant coach in 2017, football was no longer in Hal Chiodo’s life. He and his wife, Anita, retired to Bonita Springs, Florida, living in a subdivision at Bonita National Golf and Country Club.

“The good life,” most would call it.

Not Chiodo.

“I really wasn’t enjoying it,” he said. “I’d go watch other games or watch games on TV and I was like, ‘I feel I still have a lot to offer and I still could do this.’”

A Hall of Fame high school coach himself, he had “the itch.” So here he is, at 66 years old, back in the sport and profession he loves as head coach of the Ridgeview-Lexington co-op.

“This is what I enjoy,” Chiodo said. “I’m very happy and I made a good decision. I still have the enthusiasm. I feel great about what I’m doing. It’s really been good for me … good for my attitude.”

It is a win for Ridgeview-Lexington as well. Chiodo’s 31-year coaching career includes a 147-97 head coaching record. A highlight was a three-year run at Lexington in which the Minutemen went 26-10 and placed second in the 1994 Class 1A state playoffs.

Chiodo later was 85-47 in 13 years at Morton and also had head coaching stops at Coal City, West Chicago and Highland Park.

In short, the guy knows what he’s doing, though Chiodo admits, “I am a little rusty.”

“There are times I call plays wrong,” he said. “Alec Thomas is our quarterback and I think he’s going to be pretty outstanding. He is good at correcting things when I call a play wrong. I’m getting back in the swing of it. We’re getting better every day … the players and me.”

Monday, on a sweltering afternoon, they worked together in the August heat with Chiodo wearing a Ridgeview-Lexington T-shirt that read on the back, “2 schools, 1 team.”

He said the 31 players listed on the varsity roster are pretty evenly split between Ridgeview and Lexington. Starting tailback Kaden Ferrell, a junior, is the son of Jason Ferrell, who played for Chiodo at Lexington. Other players had uncles/relatives play on those early 1990s Chiodo-led teams.

“There are definitely a lot of connections,” Chiodo said. “I needed the right fit (to return to coaching) and somewhere I felt like I was needed. I have some ties here and I feel pretty comfortable where I’m at.”

There are 57 players in the program, an encouraging number, with Ridgeview athletic director Jake Kennedy saying Monday he is still recruiting some freshmen to come out.

“I think we’ll get to 60,” he said.

Already, there are enough players to field freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.

“It works out really well,” Chiodo said. “We’re not having to steal from their (freshman, JV) guys so we can practice and things like that.”

Ridgeview-Lexington has not had a winning season since the co-op began in 2015. The most recent winning record for Ridgeview was 7-3 in 2012. For Lexington, it was 8-4 in 2010.

How good can the current team be? We’ll begin to find out Friday when the Mustangs play host to Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Lexington.

Chiodo considers prospects for the season “pretty open-ended.”

“The group is so fun. It’s a pretty intelligent group and hard work is not an issue,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like they’re looking at me like, ‘Is that all you’ve got, Coach?’ I couldn’t be more blessed because they’re willing to do whatever we ask.

“What I see happening with our team is we’re going to be a lot better as we keep playing. We have a lot of juniors. They basically played two games last year. They had four games, but half of the team was out for two of them because of COVID. They really haven’t got to play much and experience the exciting part of football. We just need to play. Practice is not the fun part of the game.”

Maybe, but as Chiodo wiped sweat from his brow Monday, his smile told you practice was precisely where he wanted to be. Earlier, when a play broke down, he slammed his clipboard to the ground. The ground won. That sent a message as well … that he absolutely has the passion for the job.

The retirement thing was not his idea. Highland Park offered an early retirement package, making 2015 his final season on the sideline there.

“I wasn’t really ready to retire, but it was one of those things that you just couldn’t say no to,” Chiodo said.

So he and Anita gave it a try. They loved time out on the water in Florida, soaked in the sun and warm weather. But they weren’t avid golfers. And they missed football and family … hers in Morton, his in Bloomington-Normal.

“I have five brothers and sisters and Anita has six. We missed them as well as our parents,” Chiodo said. “It’s just awesome to reconnect with everybody.”

The couple is building a house at the El Paso Golf Club. They are reestablishing roots in Central Illinois. He is back in his element, leading a football program and sweating through his T-shirt on a blistering Monday.

Living the good life.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

