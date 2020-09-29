Kindred: Watching playoff baseball is a pleasant surprise in an unlikely season

Clouds early, followed by intermittent splashes of sunshine. With the rays came a touch of warmth to a chilly day.
So it was Tuesday in my corner of Central Illinois, where the unlikely happened. Playoff baseball showed up on the TV in its corner of the living room.
Like the weather, a truncated 60-game regular season, courtesy of COVID-19, began under cloud cover. First the Marlins, then the Cardinals, had outbreaks that led to quarantines, postponements and a jumbled mess of a schedule.
Slowly, light peeked through. First the Marlins, then the Cardinals, began playing again. The light grew brighter, warmer. And we made it to this … a postseason with a new format that is of little concern, really.
What matters is the “play” in playoffs, when for so long it seemed “off” would prevail.
The coronavirus has left little room for celebration. We were able to squeeze some in on Tuesday with the start of the American League playoffs. Playing was winning, no matter the final scores.
The National League’s best-of-3 first-round series begin Wednesday with no off days in either league. It will mean postseason baseball from late morning to late night.
Raise your hand if you thought it would never happen in this year of positive tests, isolation and shutdowns. Mine is extended as high as 62 years of wear and tear will allow.
Reaching this point creates an interesting dynamic. What now? Will it have the same feel of postseasons past? Will it be odd with empty stands and a 16-team bracket?
Certainly it will be different, but if you’ve watched more than an inning or two this season, you’re used to that. You’ve seen the cutouts propped up in the stands, heard the fake crowd noise. TV has shown you what all of that is like.
As for the “feel,” winning and losing still matters. Circumstances impact a lot of things, but with a championship to be won, competitive people compete. Cubs manager David Ross said it best back when MLB was deciding on the length and structure of the season:
“If they’re passing out a trophy, I want it,” Ross said. “If they’re handing out rings and we’re all starting from the same point, I don’t care if it’s a five-game season.”
There you have it. Play ball, play hard and when the World Series is over, the winner will have a genuine, hard-earned sense of accomplishment. That’s enough to make me watch.
Thus, when the first pitch of the postseason was delivered Tuesday, there was no missing it. The Twins’ Kenta Maeda dropped in a breaking ball for a strike to the Astros’ George Springer at 1:10 p.m., according to the large clock on the living room wall. It will have to do.
While there are things not to like about this postseason, the Astros for one, there is much to embrace here in the land of corn stalks and Gondolas. Our three teams with the most rooting interest — Cubs, Cardinals and White Sox — are in the expanded playoff field.
The most intriguing is the White Sox, who slugged their way to the best record in the American League by mid-September before limping home the final two weeks. They have a captivating mix of young and old. Here’s hoping they make a run.
White Sox faithful have waited since 2008 for a playoff game. The Cardinals have appeared in six postseasons and the Cubs in four in that span.
So enjoy, White Sox fans. We know who you are. For me, the list includes former coworkers Jim Benson, Joe Deacon and Dan McNeile, as well as Illinois State athletics communications guru Mike Williams and former area coach and administrator Bruce Weldy.
Also, my late uncle Vernon Peplow, who is watching from above. In 2005, he was glued to the TV as the White Sox won the World Series, loving every second. He died the following spring at age 90.
In the family he was known as “Pee Wee” for his diminutive size. But to him, baseball was a big deal.
Having it now, especially now, is as well.
