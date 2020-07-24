Kyle Hendricks’ dedication to his craft, rather than obsessing about velocity, has taken the Cubs pitcher from trade throw-in to opening-day starter

“It’s just so fun to watch him do it at such an elite level and do it in an era where everybody throws 95 mph plus. And his ability to break bats, miss barrels and surprise guys with curveballs like you saw (Sunday) to some of the better hitters in the game (with the White Sox), it’s just a credit to who he is, never being satisfied and constantly working on his craft to get better.”

A microcosm of Hendricks’ improvement occurred in his major-league debut on July 10, 2014, a game best remembered for Anthony Rizzo challenging the Reds dugout after Aroldis Chapman sailed a few pitches near the heads of Cubs players.

Hendricks uncharacteristically walked the first two batters and surrendered three consecutive one-out hits to trail 3-0. But he settled down and completed his six-inning outing by striking out Tucker Barnhart and Jay Bruce, enabling the Cubs to rally for a 6-4 win in 12 innings.

“You know his mental game,” Rizzo said. “You see how even-keeled he is. He’s just a total package for our staff, and we couldn’t be happier for him.

“Just because he’s not doing it the sexy way, (throwing) 100 mph and having all the nasty pitches, he’s doing his own way of throwing the nasty two-seamer cutters and a changeup. It keeps guys off balance. He’s deserved this and he’s ready for this.”