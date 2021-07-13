Lance Lynn is back at the All-Star Game after a 9-year absence

DENVER — A couple of details stood out when Lance Lynn thought about his first All-Star Game selection in 2012 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Tony (La Russa) was my manager, even though he was retired,” Lynn said. “He didn’t pitch me (in the game).”

He added with a laugh: “I’m still (ticked) off with him about that.”

Nine years later, Lynn earned his second All-Star selection during his first season with the Chicago White Sox. He and fellow starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, closer Liam Hendriks and shortstop Tim Anderson are at Coors Field representing the team with the American League’s best winning percentage.

Shohei Ohtani got the well-deserved nod to be the AL’s starting pitcher Tuesday night. The game is, after all, a showcase for Major League Baseball, and no player has created more buzz this season than the Los Angeles Angels two-way star.

“Thinking homer and strike out the side,” Lynn predicted.

That said, a strong case could have been made for Lynn or Rodón to start.

“If you’re going off the best pitcher, the most deserving would be Lance,” Rodón said. “I wish he was, but for our game, it’s best that Ohtani starts. He’s still a great pitcher.

“As a teammate you want to pull for your own teammate. It’s pretty special that he’s doing what he’s doing right now at the age he’s doing it — not saying that he’s old. Don’t take that personal. It’s been a pleasure to watch him pitch every five days.”

Lynn, 34, laughed when told what Rodón said.

“I think he’s just scared of me,” Lynn joked.

Lynn (9-3) leads the AL with a 1.99 ERA. Rodón (7-3) is third at 2.31.

“We’ve both had great first halves,” Lynn said. “We root for each other. We’re going to keep doing our thing and helping our team win. This stuff is just for fun. We’re going to have fun.”

The Sox acquired Lynn in an offseason trade with the Texas Rangers to solidify the rotation. He has given the team another veteran presence — and then some.

“When you come over, you want to make a good first impression,” Lynn said. “I have a lot of great players behind me, a lot of run support. So hats off to those guys to help me get this honor.

“I just try to be myself. That’s the main thing. You come over and be yourself. You don’t try to do something that is out of your comfort zone, and you can be more of yourself the more open people are. I just try to go out there and compete and hopefully we win the game. That’s what I do.”

Lynn joked of the time between All-Star appearances, “When you have that many in between, you wonder what you were doing for the last nine years.”

“I’ve had some good years, just didn’t make the team,” continued Lynn, who has a 113-74 record with a 3.48 ERA in 10 seasons. “The big thing is being steady, being who you are, and this year has been off to a great start. Just hope you can keep riding the wave of that.”

The Sox have kept on winning under the radar.

“I think it will come,” Anderson said of national attention. “We’ll just continue to keep working and keep winning games, (and) I think it will come. It’s not a big deal. They’ll pay attention soon, hopefully. And if not, we’ll keep playing. No worries.”

Lynn has a similar mindset. He also enjoys pitching in front of the home fans.

“Some of my things that I do on the mound really sit well with the South Siders,” Lynn said. “You can tell when I come out and warm up for games, they are yelling at me. Some of the things that are not the nicest things that I like to say, but they just kind of come out when I compete. It’s definitely fun to play in front of those fans, and they enjoy the attitude that I bring too.

“Whenever you have the fans supporting you, that’s what it’s all about. We play a game, but we play it for the fans to enjoy it. As long as they are enjoying me and I’m pitching well, I’m sure they will enjoy me more. We just have to keep going and winning games and everybody will be all right.”

Lynn will be a free agent at the end of the season. His focus right now is on helping the Sox get as far as possible — and maybe getting in a little work during Tuesday’s game.

“You really don’t try to think about the future,” he said. “I just take it one start at a time, enjoy being with my teammates, enjoy where I’m at. Whatever happens after that happens. It’s part of the gig.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0