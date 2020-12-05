Len Kasper, the TV voice of the Chicago Cubs for 16 seasons, will join the White Sox radio booth

The Wrigley Field exodus continues.

After 16 seasons as TV voice of the Chicago Cubs, Len Kasper has signed on to become the radio play-by-play announcer of the crosstown White Sox.

Kasper’s hire is not “Harry Caray from the Sox to the Cubs” huge, but it’s nevertheless a sizable move across baseball and media landscapes at a time when perceptions of the city’s two ball clubs seem to be are in flux.

WMVP-AM 1000, which last month was named the Sox’s new radio flagship, plans to formally announce the addition of Kasper on Friday morning. The Athletic reported his move late Thursday.

Marquee Sports Network, the joint TV venture of the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group, appears poised to install Fox Sports’ Chris Myers as Kasper’s replacement alongside analyst Jim Deshaies.

Myers, 61, was to be Kasper’s backup on 2020 Cubs games on Marquee until COVID-19 disrupted plans for … everything. He had been brought aboard with the endorsement of actor-fan Bill Murray.

Kasper, who turns 50 next month, will join longtime White Sox analyst Darrin Jackson in the team’s radio booth as replacement for Andy Masur, who was thrust into the play-by-play job after veteran announcer Ed Farmer died last spring.