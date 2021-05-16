Matt Duffy drives in 5 runs, but the Chicago Cubs fall to the Detroit Tigers 9-8 in 10 innings for their 4th loss in 5 games

19-year-old Tyshawn Ridgeway has been charged in connection to a shooting early Friday morning in Kenosha.

It’s difficult to watch a Chicago Cubs game this season without pondering whether it’ll be the last year Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo all will be together.

Unless they come to an agreement on contract extensions, all three Cubs stars will become free agents in November. And if it doesn’t happen in the next two months, the trade rumors will be flying before the July 31 deadline.

“It’ll be weird if all three of those guys leave and become free agents and go somewhere else,” former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester said Saturday during a teleconference from Phoenix, where he was playing for the Washington Nationals.

“It’ll definitely be weird seeing them in different uniforms, but unfortunately that’s the nature of what we do. The Cubs have a business to run, and they have to do what they feel is necessary to set them up for the future, whether it be financially or the guys on the field. It’s a hard thing to separate, but hopefully those guys are all there and it’s a moot question and they continue to have that core.

“I’m sure it’ll be very hard to keep all three of them there. (It’d be) a little different Cubs look if all three of them aren’t there.”