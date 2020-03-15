Minor league players sent scrambling by closed spring camps

For most players, that all disappeared when Major League Baseball suspended spring training Friday.

"We will be pretending this is just the offseason," one player recalled being told by a team official in a meeting Friday, when he was informed he must leave. All minor leaguers who spoke to The Associated Press for this story did so on condition of anonymity due to concerns that teams might punish them for speaking publicly.

That player had been at a camp in Florida and spoke to the AP on Sunday while driving to a friend's place in Texas — he's from the West Coast and didn't want to take his car across the entire country.

He has about $800 in his bank account, no second job lined up and no idea how he'll make ends meet until spring camps re-open — and he has no idea when that will be.

"How are you supposed to get a job when you don't know when you're coming back?" he said. "And that's without this whole outbreak situation. Because of the COVID-19 deal, most people are working from home, and they're not hiring, they're cutting hours."

That player said he followed the lead of Oakland minor league pitcher Peter Bayer and signed up for a food-delivery job, but he was unsure how much work that would provide. Bayer tweeted Thursday night about his new part-time gig.