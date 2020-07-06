MLB '20 schedule: Yanks-Nats, Giants-Dodgers open on July 23

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Mookie Betts, Gerrit Cole and a pair of high-profile matchups are set for opening day as Major League Baseball begins its shortened 60-game season on July 23 in ballparks without fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB released the schedule Monday, and it starts with two games. Cole and the New York Yankees visit the World Series champion Washington Nationals at 6:08 p.m. CDT, then Betts and his new Los Angeles Dodgers teammates host the San Francisco Giants at 9:08 p.m.

There are 14 games on July 24, including the first matchup at new Globe Life Field in Texas when the Rangers take on Colorado. The same day, Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels visit Oakland and the Cincinnati Reds host Detroit.

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will be home on July 24. The Cubs entertain the Milwaukee Brewers and the White Sox face the Minnesota Twins. The St. Louis Cardinals also are home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"Seeing the schedule makes it a little more real," Reds manager David Bell said. "We can all start to plan a little better, have an idea what our life is going to be like and where we're going to be the next several months.

"It will make it more realistic: Hey, this is about to happen in just over two weeks now."