MLB allows players to leave after canceling spring training

MESA, Ariz. — Major League Baseball is allowing players to go home, a day after canceling the rest of the spring training schedule and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told they could remain at spring training, report to the team's home city or go to their own home.

New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain at spring training camp in Tampa, Florida.

MLB announced Thursday that the season would be delayed at least two weeks from its scheduled start on March 26. Teams speculated the season might not start until sometime in May, necessitating a reduced schedule.

MLB and the union discussed the need for likely two-to-four weeks of workouts ahead of openers once the date for the season's start has been set. They also talked about the possible need to extend the regular season past its scheduled end on Sept. 27, tacking some or all postponed games onto the original end of the season.

Ballparks in Florida and Arizona were locked down as the sport considered how to proceed following an outbreak that has brought the U.S. sports schedule to a standstill.