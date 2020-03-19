MLB gives minor leaguers spring per diems; salaries TBD

NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer Logan O'Hoppe got the news from his agent and relayed it immediately to teammate Vito Friscia.

Friscia, a 40th-round draft pick, would be getting his spring training pay, after all.

"He thought I was kidding," O'Hoppe said. "It's awesome, I'm happy for him."

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that minor league players shut out of spring training camps will receive allowances from teams through April 8, and a plan is underway to compensate those players during the postponed portion of the regular season.

Minor leaguers will receive their allowances — usually $100-400 per week — from teams in a lump sum. The payments will cover allowances due starting Thursday through the previously scheduled end of spring training.

The minor league season had been set to open April 9 but is being delayed because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. MLB said it is working with teams to develop an industry-wide plan to compensate players for missed games.

"We were excited to be able to help these kids," Reds general manager Nick Krall said. "Help sustain them for some time, and hopefully we start the season and they start getting paychecks more."