MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

In addition, a $50 million postseason players' pool in each side's proposal would result in a full share being worth about $250,000 for the World Series winner and $170,000 for the loser. Normally, tickets fund the postseason pool.

MLB has made three proposals, starting with an 82-game schedule on May 26, then cutting it to 76 on Monday and now reducing the season further. Cole and Trout each would have been guaranteed about $5.58 million under MLB's first proposal and about $8.72 million in the second with the chance to earn $12.19 million if the postseason is completed.

Players started at 114 games on May 31 and dropped to 89 on Tuesday.

"We still see no justification for paying players less than a full day's pay for a full day's work, " Meyer wrote to Halem on Tuesday in a letter obtained by the AP. "Your refusal to play any games in October remains unreasonable and unsupported. You can play more baseball games than that and you owe it to your players and fans to do so. Among other things, concerns about a second wave in October and November are apparently not going to stop other leagues from playing during those months."