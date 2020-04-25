MLB official thought Manfred would nix Hernández for Series

MLB has used computer evaluations of umpires' balls and strikes calls for two decades. Manfred testified that in-person evaluations of umpires were requested by the World Umpires Association during bargaining.

"We went along with it in order to get a deal on the evaluation system, but frankly, I don't think anybody places a lot of weight on what they turn in," he said.

Hernández has been an interim crew chief but hasn't been picked as a permanent head. Kerwin Danley became the first African-American umpire crew chief in February, and Márquez was elevated to the first Hispanic crew chief born outside the United States. Marquez is the second overall after Richie Garcia, who was born in Florida. Márquez was the first Mexican-born umpire to work in the majors.

"Ángel has earned the opportunity to run that crew," Woodfork said. "There are times when Ángel successfully performs in that, and there are other times where he seems to struggle."

Hernández's suit alleges violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, New York and Ohio state law and the New York City administrative code. MLB has declined comment.