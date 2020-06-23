MLB restart: Players agree to 60-game season and report July 1 as deal nears completion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One last health and safety regulation is all that stands between the owners, the MLB Players Association and the start of the abbreviated 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the players agreed to the owners’ target reporting date and the 60-game schedule. He tweeted:

“The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to report to training camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season, sources tell ESPN, but deal is not finalized yet. One last health-and-safety hurdle to get over and Major League Baseball will be back a week from tomorrow.”

If finalized, the season is expected to begin July 24.

Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners imposed the 60-game schedule Monday night under the agreement the two sides made in late March, after the players association rejected their final offer and issued the statement below: