MLB restart: Players agree to 60-game season and report July 1 as deal nears completion
MLB restart: Players agree to 60-game season and report July 1 as deal nears completion

One last health and safety regulation is all that stands between the owners, the MLB Players Association and the start of the abbreviated 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the players agreed to the owners’ target reporting date and the 60-game schedule. He tweeted:

“The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to report to training camps by July 1 and play a 60-game season, sources tell ESPN, but deal is not finalized yet. One last health-and-safety hurdle to get over and Major League Baseball will be back a week from tomorrow.”

If finalized, the season is expected to begin July 24.

Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners imposed the 60-game schedule Monday night under the agreement the two sides made in late March, after the players association rejected their final offer and issued the statement below:

“In order to produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we are asking that the Players Association provide to us by 5:00 p.m. (ET) tomorrow with two pieces of information. The first is whether players will be able to report to camp within seven days (by July 1st). The second is whether the Players Association will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason.”

The final proposal from the league called for a 60-game season beginning in mid-July, with training camps beginning as early as next week. The plan also called for players to be paid full prorated shares of their salaries along with an expanded playoff format, the universal implementation of the designated hitter and an agreement that the players could not pursue legal action against the league for anything that took place during the negotiating period.

The players rejected it to hold onto their ability to file a grievance. They will likely allege that they owners acted in bad faith to fulfill the March agreement to “work in good faith to as soon as is practicable commence play, and complete the fullest 2020 championship season and postseason that is economically feasible.”

PHOTOS: A look back at the building of Busch Memorial Stadium

