MLB roundup: 2 Giants-Padres games postponed after positive SF virus test

The A's made the announcement before their doubleheader at Texas. Oakland went into the day at 28-15, its .651 winning percentage the best in the American League.

Chapman hasn't played since leaving hurt in the fifth inning of Oakland's game last Sunday against San Diego. He was a first-time All-Star last season, when he a Gold Glove for the second year in a row.

In 37 games overall this season, Chapman hit .232 with 10 home runs with 25 RBIs. He hit only .120 (3 for 25) with 17 strikeouts and one walk his last eight games.

Wheeler hurt putting on his pants: Undefeated Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer.

Wheeler might lose the nail on the middle finger of his right hand.

"Just one of those stupid things," he said Friday. "I tripped a little bit, I lost my balance, and my jeans yanked out of my hand."

Wheeler, 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA in eight starts, had been scheduled to pitch Saturday in Miami. That start has been pushed back to Monday, which is probably wishful thinking, manager Joe Girardi said.

For now, Wheeler's finger is swollen, sore and taped.