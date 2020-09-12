MLB roundup: 2 Giants-Padres games postponed after positive SF virus test

The game between San Francisco and the San Diego Padres was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch Friday night after someone in the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19.
Saturday night's game at Petco Park in San Diego also was called off. The teams were scheduled to play through Sunday.
This was the first postponement due to COVID-19 for both teams. There have been 45 major league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns.
Both teams lined up for a moment of silence for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and then the national anthem. But the Padres didn't take the field and the team announced the game had been postponed.
Players from both teams lingered in and around the dugouts well after Garrett Richards was scheduled to throw the first pitch.
About a half-hour after the game was to have started, the Padres announced the reason for the postponement. A few minutes after that, the Padres filed into the stands for a team meeting.
Chapman out for season: Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip.
Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, two days before he scheduled to undergo surgery in Vail, Colorado.
The A's made the announcement before their doubleheader at Texas. Oakland went into the day at 28-15, its .651 winning percentage the best in the American League.
Chapman hasn't played since leaving hurt in the fifth inning of Oakland's game last Sunday against San Diego. He was a first-time All-Star last season, when he a Gold Glove for the second year in a row.
In 37 games overall this season, Chapman hit .232 with 10 home runs with 25 RBIs. He hit only .120 (3 for 25) with 17 strikeouts and one walk his last eight games.
Wheeler hurt putting on his pants: Undefeated Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer.
Wheeler might lose the nail on the middle finger of his right hand.
"Just one of those stupid things," he said Friday. "I tripped a little bit, I lost my balance, and my jeans yanked out of my hand."
Wheeler, 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA in eight starts, had been scheduled to pitch Saturday in Miami. That start has been pushed back to Monday, which is probably wishful thinking, manager Joe Girardi said.
For now, Wheeler's finger is swollen, sore and taped.
"We don't think it's a DL thing, but it depends on what happens to the nail," Girardi said. "He had a good day today with treatment."
Wheeler planned to throw a side session Saturday.
He said the nail has been an issue throughout his career, and it's prone to catch on things. He hurt it Wednesday shortly after the team arrived in Miami.
"It's just going to be a day to day thing," he said. "We'll see how the soreness goes, and see how this thing starts healing up."
Yanks widen lead for playoff spot: Luke Voit hit a game-ending sacrifice fly leading off the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore, 2-1, to open a 4½-game lead over the Orioles for the American League's eighth and final playoff berth.
With DJ LeMahieu starting the inning as the automatic runner on second, Hunter Harvey (0-2) bounced a wild pitch that advanced LeMahieu. Baltimore brought the field in.
Voit, hitting in shadows, worked the count to 2-2, fouled off three pitches and hit a fly ball to center fielder Cedric Mullins for his 37th RBI. LeMahieu scored without a throw.
A day after sweeping a doubleheader from the Orioles, New York (25-21) won its fourth straight game and closed in on Toronto (24-20) for second place in the AL East. Trying to rebound from a 5-16 slump, the Yankees are on their longest winning streak since taking six in a row from Aug. 11-17.
New York won despite going 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and making a season-high three errors, by left fielder Brett Gardner, LeMahieu at third and pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Jonathan Holder (2-0) combined with Montgomery, Chad Green, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman on a four-hitter.
Baltimore had a runner on third with one out in the 10th before Mullins lined to second baseman Tyler Wade with the infield in, and Hanser Alberto flied out.
Montgomery struck out a career-high nine, allowing three hits and an unearned run in 5⅔ innings. Mongtomery got five swings and misses in the first inning, two more than during in his outing Monday against Toronto, when eight of 18 batters reached base against him.
