MLB roundup: Pujols hits 2 HRs, passes Mays for 5th place

Albert Pujols needed nearly five weeks to tie Willie Mays for fifth place on the career home run list. It took only five days for the Los Angeles Angels slugger to pass him.
Pujols hit No. 661 in the fifth inning on Friday night against the Texas Rangers to break the tie with Mays, then connected again in his next at-bat in the 6-2 victory at Anaheim, Calif.
"I knew that whenever it happens, whether it was going to be this year or next year, it was going to happen," he said. "I definitely wasn't thinking about trying to hit one out. It happened tonight and look how perfect it worked out. I not only got one, but two on the night."
The 40-year-old Pujols now trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696).
Pujols said that he received a text and email from Mays after he tied the Hall of Famer on Sunday in Colorado. Pujols added that he had not checked his phone after Friday's game to see how many congratulatory messages he had received.
"It is pretty special when you are talking about Willie Mays. What he did on the field is amazing," Pujols said. "He's a legend, pretty smart and he knows how to give good advice."
Pujols had hit just four home runs this season before posting the 60th multi-HR game of his career and first since May 11 last year at Baltimore. He finished with three hits on the night.
Pujols passed Mays with a solo drive to left. Pujols sent a 1-2 fastball from Wes Benjamin into the Rangers' bullpen. Pujols pointed to the dugout and did a fist pump as he approached third base.
After the Rangers rallied to get within 3-2, Pujols led off the seventh with No. 662 off Demarcus Evans into the Angels' bullpen to extend the lead.
"I mean, I know he's not really a home run hitter," Benjamin said before laughing. "I threw the one pitch I didn't want to throw. I wanted a fastball up there. It just kind of yanked into the zone just enough and he was prepared for it."
Pujols has gone deep to left 330 times in his career and 362 have come with the bases empty. He said he is likely to keep the bat he used to pass Mays and that the ball had been retrieved.
Pujols, who has one more season left on his contract with the Angels after this year, has 108 HRs at Angel Stadium, which is only three behind the 111 he hit at new Busch Stadium, which opened in 2006.
Manager Joe Maddon said the only thing missing was having fans in the stands to salute Pujols for reaching the milestone. There was more noise than usual at the ballpark Friday night, along with some cheering, but was because a drive-in concert was taking place in an adjacent parking lot.
"Obviously there's a high level of satisfaction, but he missed out on the opportunity to have the adulation that people just screaming from the from the rafters," Maddon said. "It's too bad. That's another part of all this. That makes things different but the guys reacted well, Albert typically handled it extremely well."
The three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star did most of his long-ball damage during his 11 seasons in St. Louis, where he hit 445 before signing with the Angels after the 2011 season.
He had six 40 or more HR seasons with the Cardinals, with his best year being 2006 when he hit 49 homers and drove in a career-high 137 runs.
"He is such a good baseball player," Maddon said. "So yeah, he hits home runs. We're not seeing it during his youthful days, but this guy has played this game as well as anybody has."
Surgery for Verlander: Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.
The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner announced the news Saturday on his Instagram account in a 1½-minute video.
"In my simulated game a couple days ago, I felt something in my elbow, and after looking at my MRI and conversing with some of the best doctors in the world, we've determined that Tommy John surgery is my best option," Verlander said.
He threw to hitters on Wednesday for the first time since he was injured in the team's opener on July 24. He threw 50 pitches in the bullpen before throwing about 25 pitches to hitters in two simulated innings.
"I tried as hard as I could to come back and play this season," Verlander said. "Unfortunately, my body just didn't cooperate."
Verlander has been on the injured list with a right forearm strain. He went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 2019.
"Obviously, this is not good news," Verlander said. "However, I'm going to handle this the only way I know how. I'm optimistic. I'm going to put my head down, work hard, attack this rehab and hopefully, come out the other side better for it."
A's clinch playoff berth: An AL West title will mean so much more than simply clinching a playoff berth given how the past two seasons have gone for the Oakland Athletics.
Then, the A's might let loose and celebrate a little. But not just yet.
They secured a third straight playoff berth with Seattle's loss to San Diego and a 6-0 win against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, highlighted by Matt Olson's three-run homer.
"Clinching the playoffs is the goal every single year. Exciting, but winning the division I think is going to be a lot better for us," winning pitcher Chris Bassitt said. "It was literally another win. We have a lot bigger goals."
The A's scoreboard read "POSTSEASON BOUND" high above the cutouts.
Oakland is in the playoffs for the sixth time in nine seasons and now shifts its attention to the division title, which could be locked up Saturday. The A's haven't captured the West since 2013, winning 97 games each of the past two seasons to finish in second place behind Houston and before losing the AL Wild Card Game both years.
Olson connected in the third inning of a balanced offensive attack for the A's in the opener of the second round of the 2020 Bay Bridge Series.
Jake Lamb's RBI single in the first staked Bassitt (4-2) to a quick lead. The right-hander struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings to win his third straight start.
"He's been absolutely terrific," manager Bob Melvin said, "probably as consistent as we've had all year."
Tommy La Stella and Marcus Semien also singled in runs for the A's, who finally got a day off Thursday following a grueling stretch with 16 games in 13 days with three doubleheaders.
San Francisco hardly had to travel far to continue its road trip. The Giants were scheduled for games in Seattle earlier this week but smoke from all the West Coast wildfires created dangerous air quality and the clubs instead played at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday.
"It's nice that everybody got to sleep in their own beds last night," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said, noting he and some players drove themselves to the Coliseum rather than riding a team bus. "Considering that these are road games and we did just get to play two road games in our ballpark, there have been a lot of challenges throughout this season and so those are two things that we can point to as positives and pluses."
