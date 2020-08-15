MLB roundup: Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed

He pitched again Friday night at Baltimore, but was removed after getting only two outs.

"His thumb just goes numb. There's like tingling in there. And they said it's from his wrist," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday. "I'm going to do everything I can to take care of him. I don't want to see him out there shaking his hand in pain. I think the best thing right now is to kind of shut him down and see if we can get this straightened out."

This is Strasburg's first trip to the IL since 2018. He has been on the IL more than 10 times over the years — including twice each in 2015, '16, '17 and '18 — since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft.

Last year, he made all 33 of his starts for Washington, leading the NL in innings and wins and going 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 251 strikeouts.

Then he helped the Nationals win the franchise's first championship by becoming the first pitcher in baseball history to finish a postseason with a 5-0 record, while posting a 1.98 ERA, 47 strikeouts and just four walks in 36⅓ innings.