MLB roundup: Rockies rely on strong bullpen again, sweep 2 from A's

German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and the Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics, 5-1, on Wednesday at Oakland, Calif.
Charlie Blackmon delivered an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.
Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez (1-1), who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.
Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 4: Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak at Arlington, Texas.
Kelly suspended: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball, a day after throwing a fastball near the head of Houston's Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa.
Benches cleared after Kelly's actions during the sixth inning of Los Angeles' 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park. The game marked the first time the teams had met since it was revealed Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title that came at the Dodgers' expense.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was suspended one game and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined an undisclosed amount.
Marlins add to total: Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the team's total to 16 players, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the test results were not announced.
Major League Baseball has suspended Miami's season through Sunday and created a patchwork schedule affecting four other teams while the Marlins deal with their outbreak. Two Miami staff members also have tested positive in recent days.
Markakis returning: Nick Markakis is returning to the Atlanta Braves, three weeks after announcing he was opting out of the season due to his concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Markakis, the veteran outfielder who is in his sixth season with Atlanta, said Wednesday he changed his mind about sitting out after watching his teammates play the first five games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!