MLB roundup: Rockies rely on strong bullpen again, sweep 2 from A's

German Márquez struck out eight over six impressive innings to bounce back after losing on opening day at Texas, and the Colorado Rockies wrapped up a successful season-opening road trip by beating the Oakland Athletics, 5-1, on Wednesday at Oakland, Calif.

Charlie Blackmon delivered an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth, then reached on an error in the ninth that led to a pair of runs.

Garrett Hampson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth to help back Márquez (1-1), who on Friday against the Rangers carried a no-hit bid into the sixth before Texas rallied.

Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 4: Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak at Arlington, Texas.

Kelly suspended: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball, a day after throwing a fastball near the head of Houston's Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa.