Muzzle Mr. Met? Mascots wonder why they're banned from MLB

Philadelphia Inquirer cartoonist Rob Tornoe drew the Phanatic (wearing a mask) sitting atop the dugout with his phone and on hold with the unemployment office.

"This is life or death now for a lot of characters, a lot of performers," former Timberwolves mascot Jon Cudo said.

It's not that dire for most MLB performers who often have other duties within the organization or remained active in the community with food drives, firetruck parades or other feel-good efforts during the pandemic.

Raymond had former and current mascots, including Cudo, join this week on his webinar, "What The Heck Should My Mascot Do Now?" The best suggestion to stay connected with fans — with the ATV temporarily parked — is engaging through social content.

Mascot Mania has gone wild on Instagram and TikTok. Mr. Met cleans windows. D. Baxter the Bobcat taught crosswalk safety. Wally the Green Monster records virtual messages for charity.

Then again, mascots have problems just like us: Who gives the Phanatic a trim during quarantine?

"The Phanatic doesn't need to get his hair cut," Raymond said. "It's actually a positive when it gets unkempt and long."