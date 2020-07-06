Nationals, Astros cancel workouts because of testing delays

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis on Monday became the latest high-profile player to choose not to play this season. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, Colorado Rockies infielder Ian Desmond, Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Braves pitcher Félix Hernández are among those who have opted out.

Two Nationals players were among the 31 to test positive during intake testing last week. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday some of the 60 Nationals players tested were still awaiting results.

"Obviously, this is all new for everybody," Martinez said. "We've hit some bumpy roads. But they're doing the best they can. I know they are. They're working on cleaning everything up. We're in a very, very different situation. No one's ever done this before. So I know they're working out all the bugs."

Doolittle, who is still on the fence about playing this season, said he still hadn't gotten his Friday results back before being tested again Sunday.

"That's one thing that makes me a little nervous," Doolittle said. "We're not getting tests back in time. They still haven't sent us the PPE. We're supposed to have N-95 masks, stuff like that, gowns, gloves. We're supposed to have that stuff, we don't have that stuff. Those are the things it's going to take for people to stay safe enough for us to continue this season."