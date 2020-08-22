Nationals' Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery

Phillies bolster bullpen: The Philadelphia Phillies got an early jump on the trade deadline, moving to fortify their ineffective bullpen by acquiring relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Boston Red Sox.

Philadelphia also will receive $815,166 and will get either more cash or a player to be named from the Red Sox, who obtained right-handers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold. That amount means the Phillies will be in effect be responsible for a 37/67th a prorated share of the shortened season's minimum to Workman and Hembree — $115,254 each. Workman had $715,865 remaining from a salary that was originally $3.5 million and Hembree had $329,809 left from a salary that was originally $1,612,500.

Earlier Friday, the Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Hale from the New York Yankees, sending back righty relief prospect Addison Russ.

Phillies relievers came into Friday with a combined 8.07 ERA this season, the worst in the majors by nearly two runs.

"We like Pivetta and Seabold but you have to give something to get something," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said. "The bullpen was the area for us to address. Those guys (we acquired) have pitched in big games, big markets, pennant races before. I still believe a lot of the guys in our bullpen are better than what they've shown."