NL Central is there for the taking, if any team is interested in winning it

Sunlight has broken through elsewhere.

No one told new Mets owner Steve Cohen that he was not allowed to improve the team he just purchased. What was that final sale price again? That’s right, $2.42 billion. Not bad for what must have been a buy-low deal, right?

No one told the White Sox that the lack of uncertainty about what the 2021 season will look like means they can’t go for it in 2021. The team with Tony La Russa in the dugout is all-in.

No one told the Padres that 2021 is some lame-duck season. The team that knocked the Cardinals from the 2020 postseason is adding pieces like it was ashamed to only beat the Cardinals in the postseason. Apparently the Padres are peeved they got swept by the World Series champion Dodgers in the NLDS. This, of course, is the moment where frustrated Cardinals fans will mention, fairly, that their team is still trying to get them to believe getting swept by the World Series champion Nationals in the 2019 NLCS was something they should still be celebrating.

You know what’s really scary?

When agent Scott Boras, the guy who maximizes the millions made by millionaire baseball players, starts sounding like he’s representing the common fan.