NL Central is there for the taking, if any team is interested in winning it

If asked in truth-serum fashion how many teams from the National League Central had winning their division first and foremost on their minds as 2020 turned into 2021, how many could have raised their hands?
None.
Not unless it was to ask a follow-up question.
What is it, Cubs?
“Does sharing a city with a team that is trying to win its division count for anything?”
No, and no wonder Theo Epstein jumped ship before the surrender to the South Side.
Go ahead, Cincinnati.
“Is wanting to win the same as hoping to luck into winning?”
Of course not. And what the heck happened to you, Reds? You geared up to make a run last offseason. Now you’re standing down after a second-place finish and a wild-card series loss? Weak.
Yes, Milwaukee?
“Doesn’t having the best player in the division mean we want to win the division?”
No. Not if you are letting the team get weaker all around him. Tell Christian Yelich to ask Paul Goldschmidt how fun it is to hit when the rest of the lineup offers little to no protection. Spoiler alert, it’s no fun.
Pittsburgh, what could you possibly want to know? You have had your white flag raised for years.
“Do we get some points for at least being honest about not caring if we win?”
Nice try, but no.
Which leads us to the Cardinals.
Their question would come last, considering that’s been their stance so far this offseason. They’re waiting and watching. Their fans are waiting while wailing.
“Say, hypothetically speaking, that a team that finished second in the division last season doesn’t go about addressing its weaknesses, but does less of a sell-off than last season’s first-place team. That must mean the second-place team really wants to win, right?”
Wrong.
This division needs an intervention.
The Cubs traded Yu Darvish and let Kyle Schwarber walk along with Jose Quintana and others. Reporters claim Willson Contreras is being shopped. There is no guarantee Jon Lester will return.
The Reds didn’t keep top starter Trevor Bauer from entering free agency. They traded away closer Raisel Iglesias. Good luck getting better when you cut away at your proven pitching from both ends.
The Brewers waved goodbye to Ryan Braun to save $15 million, parting ways with a lifelong Brewer who was a top-five RBI producer for the club over the past two seasons.
The Pirates traded away Josh Bell, who was probably the one position-playing Pirate any person outside of Pittsburgh could name.
The Cardinals declined back-to-back Gold Glove winning second baseman Kolten Wong’s $12.5 million option. They have shown no tangible urgency in either improving a lackluster lineup, or bringing back iconic batterymates turned free agents Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. They should do both.
We keep hearing about how it’s critical for teams to get fans back in the stands as soon as possible.
What are fans of NL Central teams hearing that makes them want to be in those seats, other than news the ballpark gates could be open?
I know, I know.
We’re in a pandemic.
Teams didn’t make as much money in 2020 as they did in previous seasons. The 60-game schedule, played in stadiums without fans until the tail end of the playoffs, made a real dent. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has become the $3 billion man. He can’t go more than three minutes without mentioning the $3 billion in operational losses the league says it lost last year.
Not very profitable. Biblical losses. So much uncertainty.
The talking points from team owners are in play, but no division is reading from the script as enthusiastically as the NL Central, where for some reason baseball’s dark cloud seems to be the darkest.
Sunlight has broken through elsewhere.
No one told new Mets owner Steve Cohen that he was not allowed to improve the team he just purchased. What was that final sale price again? That’s right, $2.42 billion. Not bad for what must have been a buy-low deal, right?
No one told the White Sox that the lack of uncertainty about what the 2021 season will look like means they can’t go for it in 2021. The team with Tony La Russa in the dugout is all-in.
No one told the Padres that 2021 is some lame-duck season. The team that knocked the Cardinals from the 2020 postseason is adding pieces like it was ashamed to only beat the Cardinals in the postseason. Apparently the Padres are peeved they got swept by the World Series champion Dodgers in the NLDS. This, of course, is the moment where frustrated Cardinals fans will mention, fairly, that their team is still trying to get them to believe getting swept by the World Series champion Nationals in the 2019 NLCS was something they should still be celebrating.
You know what’s really scary?
When agent Scott Boras, the guy who maximizes the millions made by millionaire baseball players, starts sounding like he’s representing the common fan.
“The one thing we know is that baseball’s very successful,” Boras said during a recent media Q&A. “And being successful, what were the parameters that we know? Well, we had a Major League Baseball team sell for a record value in the middle of a pandemic. We had major TV contracts over billions of dollars negotiated during the pandemic. We’ve had billion-dollar investments made in multi-purpose use projects around stadiums in Chicago and San Diego and San Francisco and many others. So this tells us the game is highly successful.
"At the general manager level, we have millions of dollars given to contracts for general managers in the future, all along the lines of the past. We’ve seen managers hired at levels of norms from the past. So, the aspect of what the conduct is around the game is that everyone believes the revenues in the game are there. They’re going to continue and grow higher, and that the growth product is there.”
This must not be the case in the NL Central, where teams are asking fans to show the kind of enthusiasm teams can’t seem to afford.
A division is there for the taking, if there is a team that wants it.