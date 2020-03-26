Normal CornBelters select Clayton Hicks as manager

Hicks posted records of 25-35 at Hannibal in 2018 and 23-37 last summer.

“His win-loss record is not a reflection on him as a coach,” said Stembridge. “He was stuck in two difficult seasons in Hannibal, and he was able to keep his group together. He got his roster four months late his first year, and last year he was basically coaching 60 road games.

“Guys really respond to him. He is here because he is a leader of young men and a mentor to them. It will be vastly different for him in Normal. He will have resources he hasn’t seen before. He’s got one of the premier parks in the league, and the talent level will take quite a jump from what he’s seen in Hannibal.”

The 29-year-old Hicks said he will emphasize pitching and defense.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you can sit back and hit the long ball and beat people, great,” he said. “But the biggest quality I try to preach to my teams is to pitch and defend.”

Area flavor to roster

The Normal roster features four former Intercity high school standouts and two more from Olympia.