Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt will need surgery to repair a fractured right cheekbone

Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery, the team said in a statement released Wednesday.

Bassitt exited Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after Brian Goodwin’s liner back to the mound hit him in the face during the second inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Bassitt was taken away on a cart.

Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center on Tuesday night. An exam of his right eye was normal, and “no other damage is currently noted in the eye or the orbital bone,” according to the statement.

A head CT scan revealed no further injuries.

“We are grateful to the White Sox, their medical staff, and the doctors and nurses at Rush for their excellent care,” the A’s said in the statement.

Bassitt, 32, has been one of the more productive pitchers in baseball this season with an American League-leading 12 wins. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

