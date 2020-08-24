Paul Sullivan: Cubs win the battle in series finale, but White Sox are winning the war

What can they do for an encore?

"Nothing really surprises me anymore with this team," starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel said after Friday's win, when the Sox hit six home runs.

Keuchel spoke too soon, unless Abreu homering in four consecutive at-bats Saturday and Sunday was something he could've anticipated. Abreu's six homers tied the record for most hit against the Cubs in a three-game series and established him as the front-runner for American League Most Valuable Player as we near the halfway mark of the 60-game season.

"It's a little bittersweet," Abreu said Sunday, "because we didn't get the win today."

Abreu is not an unknown commodity by any means. But his production has been so steady for so long with Sox teams that never won, it's almost as if Chicago is rediscovering him.

"It's special to watch," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Because when a hitter is locked in, there's nothing like it. ... You've got to give him a lot of credit. This guy is diligent in his work, his preparation, how he goes about his business. He's even-keeled every single day. He wants to give you everything he has.

"And as I continue to say, probably one of the most underrated guys in Chicago. He shouldn't be."