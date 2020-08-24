Paul Sullivan: Cubs win the battle in series finale, but White Sox are winning the war

Making conclusions from a three-game series at the halfway mark of the season is always tricky, but there's little doubt the White Sox now have the complete attention of Chicago baseball fans after the weekend's City Series at Wrigley Field.
Taking two of three from the Cubs and smoking 12 home runs — six by Jose Abreu alone — showed the gap between our city's teams is rapidly shrinking, or perhaps nonexistent, after almost six years of North Side dominance.
"The team has been building and there's been a lot of hype," Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Saturday. "It's obviously tough to be on the losing side of it, but when you see teams come together like that, it can be scary."
After the Cubs avoided a sweep Sunday with a 2-1 victory that ended the Sox's seven-game winning streak, the two will go their separate ways until the final weekend of the season, when they'll play a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
If getting into the playoffs is at stake for either side, the opportunity to ruin the other team's season will be well worth the wait. All's fair in love and pandemics.
Yu Darvish saved the Cubs from a lost weekend, dominating the game's hottest lineup over seven brilliant innings, while Kyle Schwarber's two-run, sixth-inning home run off Dylan Cease made the difference.
It was an intense affair that would've had fans of both teams on the edge of their seats if they were allowed inside the park. It ended with the Sox loading the bases in the ninth before Yoan Moncada's grounder to short stranded all three runners.
Had the Sox swept with a comeback win in the series finale, there's no telling how crazed their fans would've been heading into work Monday. If you're a Cubs fan who works in an office, calling in sick Monday is still probably the best advice, despite salvaging the finale.
"It's an exciting thing for Chicago to have two great baseball teams going at it," Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said Sunday. "It's fun to watch those guys over there. They look like they're having just as much fun as us on the bench too. Definitely nice battles against them."
Now it's time for the Sox to fatten up. After the raw intensity of the City Series, they'll get a much-deserved day off Monday and then play 14 of their next 17 games against the dregs of the two Central Divisions: the Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.
The only real competition they'll face before mid-September is a three-game series against the Twins on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 in Minnesota. That could be the biggest series of the season for both teams, unless the Sox can't capitalize before then against the weakest links.
What can they do for an encore?
"Nothing really surprises me anymore with this team," starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel said after Friday's win, when the Sox hit six home runs.
Keuchel spoke too soon, unless Abreu homering in four consecutive at-bats Saturday and Sunday was something he could've anticipated. Abreu's six homers tied the record for most hit against the Cubs in a three-game series and established him as the front-runner for American League Most Valuable Player as we near the halfway mark of the 60-game season.
"It's a little bittersweet," Abreu said Sunday, "because we didn't get the win today."
Abreu is not an unknown commodity by any means. But his production has been so steady for so long with Sox teams that never won, it's almost as if Chicago is rediscovering him.
"It's special to watch," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Because when a hitter is locked in, there's nothing like it. ... You've got to give him a lot of credit. This guy is diligent in his work, his preparation, how he goes about his business. He's even-keeled every single day. He wants to give you everything he has.
"And as I continue to say, probably one of the most underrated guys in Chicago. He shouldn't be."
Abreu is so loyal to the organization, he told reporters last year if the Sox didn't want to re-sign him, "I'll sign myself." He never has played on a winning team in six prior seasons in Chicago, but he never has made a peep out of it, never demanded a trade and never lost faith in the process or his role as mentor to the young Latin players.
"He does it every single year, year in and year out," Rizzo said. "He's been the staple there when they weren't very good. ... Replacing a legend in Paulie Konerko is no easy bill, and he's just come in year in and year out and been one of the most underrated first basemen in the game in my opinion."
After each of his six home runs at Wrigley, going through his reception line in the dugout wasn't enough for Abreu, so he made a special trip into the auxiliary dugout to make sure the rest of his teammates celebrated with him.
Carrying a team on your shoulders is one thing. Making sure everyone feels a part of a winning culture is what separates Abreu from most superstars. It's never about "me." It's always about "us."
Having covered every game of the Cubs-Sox rivalry since the inception of interleague play in 1997, this weekend reminded me a bit of the 1999 series at Wrigley in which Mike Caruso's home run in the finale after a 3½-hour rain delay gave the Sox a three-game sweep.
The Cubs entered that series with a 32-24 record and were two games out in the National League Central. They went 35-71 the rest of the way, finishing 30 games back and costing manager Jim Riggleman his job. The sweep at the hands of the Sox sparked an epic second-half collapse.
We don't yet know if this weekend's blitzkrieg by the Sox offense will have a debilitating effect on the Cubs pitching staff or if the Cubs' socially distant offense will put them in a similar tailspin the rest of the way.
But at the very least, the memorable moments of the weekend at Wrigley were another reminder the City Series matters.
And it always will.
Paul Sullivan is a baseball columnist for the Chicago Tribune.
